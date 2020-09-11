The Verona Area Board of Education has affirmed its support of Black staff and needs that were brought forward at an August meeting.
At the board’s Monday, Aug. 31 meeting, members voted unanimously to support the needs put forth by Verona Area High School counselor Walter Williams and Badger Ridge Middle School language and literacy equity specialist Shayla Glass-Thompson at a meeting two weeks prior.
Those needs included having Black staff on hiring committees and checking for cultural competency in prospective employees, adopting a hate speech policy district-wide. They also asked for implementation of student and family support systems such as better communication with families on discipline referrals and establishing Circles of Support groups for Black students across the district, but especially at the elementary school level.
Williams and Glass-Thompson also advised the board on the importance of having staff participate in mandatory anti-racist professional development workshops and continuing anti-racist work.
School board president Noah Roberts said that their responsibility to advocate for Black students extends beyond the walls of classrooms.
“In addition to everything that’s going on with the pandemic, which certainly continues to be a difficult time, not only for our Black students and families, but our staff as well,” he said. “While I’m optimistic and wholeheartedly support the adoption of the action plan tonight, I want to further examine how we can move our whole community forward to collectively support those in our community who continue to experience systemic injustices.”