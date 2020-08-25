Black staff are hoping to see increased support from the district, and for Black students and families.
During the Verona Area Board of Education’s Monday, Aug. 17, meeting, Verona Area High School counselor Walter Williams and Badger Ridge Middle School language and literacy equity specialist Shayla Glass-Thompson spoke about the need for better recruitment and retainment efforts for Black staff, supporting Black families through community outreach and monthly meetings on discipline data, having a hate speech policy and creating Circles of Support at all of the district’s schools for Black children.
They also discussed conducting anti-racist and identity work, which would include a Justified Anger or other Black history course for all district employees, as well as required equity work at all of the schools.
Board members overwhelmingly voiced support for the needs proposed by the staff, many saying their only regret was that action had not been taken sooner.
“It shouldn’t have taken a tragic event to get us to this point,” board president Noah Roberts said. “We can and must do more – this is critical and urgent work.”
The board will vote on different requests at an upcoming board meeting, though the date was not specified during the Aug. 17 meeting.
The request for more support for Black families and staff from the district is prompted by the death of George Floyd and the resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement, Williams said. To work through the tough emotions that seeing a Black man die during an interaction with police, as well as others such as Breonna Taylor, the district’s Black staff members came together for support, Williams added.
“The Black staff in the district, we just came together to lean on one another – we just felt the need to pour into each other, and take from each other’s cups so that we can continue to move forward and thrive,” he said. “Out of these conversations came a list of needs we felt would be suitable and helpful for us as staff, and what we think would be very helpful for students and families as well.”
Williams said the group wanted to make sure the needs they requested from the district and the school board were in line with the board’s strategic plan pillars, which include creating authentic relationships, inclusive learning environments, high expectations for students, supporting and empowering staff and equitably allocating resources.
Requiring cultural competency
Williams said when hiring staff, each site should have a Black person on the hiring committee so they can ask how prospective staff members would work to support the district’s Black students. He’s been on plenty of committees where candidates talk a big game about supporting Black students, Williams said, but then freeze up when they need to implement those skills.
Those prospective employees should also have a degree of cultural competency they express, Williams said, and there should be a measurement to see where they’re at so that their skills can be further developed.
There also needs to be active anti-racist professional development done by all district staff, Glass-Thompson said, so that everyone can be better educated on the Black struggle for equality and fair treatment, as well as understanding historical context that has led to white supremacy and current policies that uphold it.
“For us to really move the needle on anti-racist work and equity work, we really need to have a foundation,” she said. “We need to have the same frame of reference, we need to have the same information, so we can build.”
A hate speech policy also needs to be put in place, Glass-Thompson said, to hold people accountable for microaggressions and epithets, and discourage them from happening. Microaggressions are insults or comments that are driven by negative stereotypes, while epithets are adjectives or phrases that express assumed qualities a person has based on their race, gender or sexuality.
“Our students need to give input on what these (policies) look like, what these infractions look like,” she said. “You need to include them at the table.”
Positive relationships
When it comes to supporting Black students and families, Williams said that often the only time Black parents are contacted is when one of their children has needed discipline.
Williams said he and fellow high school Black Student Union advisers have had a difficult time getting Black families at the table because many don’t have positive things to say about their children’s educational experience.
There also needs to be more support when it comes to giving students an outlet within the schools, Williams said. In comparing what kind of support students who are Latinx receive, such as home and community visits and bilingual programming, there’s an imbalance taking place, he said.
“So we gotta rethink and restructure, how do we engage with our families to have a more positive impact, and a positive image of our district when it comes to our Black babies, so that when we do call on them, they’re not hesitant to show up without thinking, ‘uh oh, what did my child do again?’ or ‘what did the Black kids do again?’” Williams said.
Creating support systems
Glass-Thompson, who runs one of the Circles of Support groups for BRMS seventh and eighth grade students, said there needs to be support groups for all Black students and staff district wide.
Currently, there are Circles of Support groups at BRMS, but nothing for Black elementary school students, and there were no support groups for Black staff until they came together after Floyd’s death in May.
“Quite frankly, this should have been in place – that incident shouldn’t have had to happen for this group to be established,” she said.
Glass-Thompson emphasized the need for Circles of Support at the elementary school level, where students can come together to talk about issues or challenges they face as Black children, receive academic and social emotional support and have trusted school staff that can serve as mentors for them.
Having them at all levels of school would make students feel supported throughout their K-12 experience within the district, Glass-Thompson said.
“It is fully implemented at Badger Ridge, and it has worked wonders for them feeling like they’re included, feeling like they have a trusted adult they can go to,” she said. “So if they had those things at the elementary level, and they continued to get it through the middle school level, just think of the sense of belonging they’ll have throughout their experience.”