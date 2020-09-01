In past years, when the Press compiled its list of five things to watch for as the new school year starts up, it often featured behavioral initiatives, personalized learning and the progress of the new high school.
For the start of the 2020-21 year, those can mostly be scrapped. The trend of such improvements by the school board and the district are in a world now seeming so foreign and far-gone.
Instead, this year will be a test of how teachers and other staff have taught themselves to successfully teach students, most of them virtually, during a pandemic, with hopes they won’t fall behind or create equity gaps later.
The school board and district administrators were busy over the summer months, completely re-envisioning what education looks like heading into the Sept. 8 start of school (which had been postponed by a week). But they still can be expected to continue refining policies and taking care of other responsibilities.
One example that will come up many times will be how the board supports Black staff, students and families. Another has a final deadline, that being superintendent Dean Gorrell’s retirement from the district in June 2021, and the need to select his successor.
No. 1 on our list of things to watch for as the school year begins is the required switch to virtual learning for students in grades 3-12 and the blended model provided to grades K-2 that allows them to attend for half-day classes four days a week.
At No. 2, there will be the need for parents and families to anticipate changes to who is allowed to come back to school – and who might be sent home, and when.
That big new high school, as well as the moving of other schools to different district sites, is still significant, so it’s still getting a rank of No. 3. That move will result in a new-to-them school to learn in for four sites’ worth of K-2 graders come Sept. 8.
No. 4 is the new superintendent search for Gorrell’s successor, who will be handed a growing school district and expected to continue a focus on equity and reducing achievement gaps.
No. 5 will include what the district does to support its students through supplemental options such as in-person counseling or small group learning. It’s limited by the county’s school reopening restrictions, but the district will likely try to bring as many students in as it can, when it can.
1. Starting the year (mostly) virtually
This school year will look nothing like last spring – and that’s what district staff are hoping, too.
After implementing what they have called “emergency learning” to keep students engaged after schools were ordered to close by the state in March, they’re hoping virtual learning will feel differently than it did at the end of last year.
For this year’s start, students will have scheduled times for when they need to be in their virtual classrooms, with breaks in between meant for meals, “brain breaks” and individual work.
If children cannot access the classrooms at the time specified, lessons will be recorded and available to watch afterward. But district staff have said watching later will have students miss out on live interaction between the teacher and their peers.
Teachers will take attendance and provide grades or progress reports, and educators are hoping the virtual model they’ve set up will allow students to actually learn, rather than attempting to just give students a sense of normalcy.
A couple hundred of the district’s students will be able to attend school four days a week, for three hours at a time. Grades K-2, which are the only students allowed back under the county’s school reopening requirements, will receive learning based on the basics such as reading and math, and will do other subjects such as social-emotional learning and encore classes like art, phy ed and music virtually.
Students in grades K-2 also had the option for virtual learning.
Expecting changes
For any family who chose the possibility of some in-person learning — whether to start or the phased restart — that situation could change, and parents will have to be prepared for that.
Based on the order from Public Health Madison and Dane County, more students can be brought back in-person as a reduction in the average of daily new cases reaches levels that would allow it, starting with grades 3-5, then 6-12. That’s dependent on having case counts that are both low and steady for multiple weeks in a row.
Of district parents, 68.9% (representing 3,697 students) opted for a phased-in restart, starting the year virtually and returning to school buildings when it’s deemed safe.
If cases get too high in Dane County, however, PHMDC might send home all K-2 learners who were doing in-person learning.
There’s also the possibility that students and staff might be exposed to COVID-19 or test positive, which could require the closure of classrooms, a school building or the entire district. That could either be required by district administration or PHMDC.
One of the district’s schools closed nearly a decade ago during a different pandemic – H1N1 in 2009 – after half of New Century School students were experiencing flu-like symptoms.
New facilities
No one could have dreamed that a brand new Verona Area High School would start its first school year empty of students.
And those athletic fields, courts and tracks that will all be on campus for the first time will remain quiet, too, with no traditional fall sports season.
While that reality is unchangeable, other students will feel the effects of a new building opening as they shift to different school buildings this year. Five other sites – Badger Ridge Middle School and Core Knowledge Charter School, Sugar Creek, New Century School and Verona Area International School – will all have new places to call home come Sept. 8.
Badger Ridge and Core Knowledge will move just south, to the former high school building, while Sugar Creek takes their place, with two charters moving into the old K-Wing building near them.
This summer has been dedicated to renovating those buildings to have age-appropriate accommodations, with the majority of the work done at the new Sugar Creek and charter school building. At Sugar Creek, the former technology education and music area has been transformed into a pod of kindergarten rooms, and both sites have revamped office spaces.
Students will have more space with the sites, but because of COVID-19, will be limited in what they can initially do in those buildings to keep them as clean and healthy as possible.
Choosing a successor
A successor to Gorrell is expected by the end of the year.
The timeline on the school board’s website lists December 2020 as the selection date for the new superintendent, with candidate screenings and interviews coming as early as November.
That’ll be around six months prior to Gorrell’s retirement, and just shy of a year from when he announced his plans last January. The new superintendent will start July 1, 2021.
According to the timeline, the search firm hired by the district, Illinois-based Hazard, Young, Attea and Associates, will spend July through October engaging with families, students, staff and community members to learn what qualities are needed in whoever will fill that role.
The board also announced the restructuring of the administrative structure around the time Gorrell announced his retirement, but said it was not because of Gorrell, but rather that advisers had told the board the current set-up was not equipped to meet the future growth of the district. That restructuring created two education directors, one for elementary and the other for middle school, a community and family liaison and redefined three current roles as assistant superintendents.
Support options
Creating “plus” options for supporting students doing virtual learning was already on the district’s back burner to let the creation of virtual learning take precedence.
Then the county’s reopening requirements essentially turned the burner off.
Gorrell told the board at meetings in July the district would still be working on planning and developing support options, but now, with students grades 3-12 not permitted to come to school, any of those will need to be done virtually, and only in-person when students are permitted to come back to school.
Some of those plus options would be used to prevent students from falling behind with academics by providing supplemental learning, or to help students work through the social-emotional stressors.