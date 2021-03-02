At the beginning of the school year, Verona Area School District administrators had told school board members not to be concerned at seeing attendance rates of 94%, or 96%.
Instead, they asserted, given the realities of the COVID-19 pandemic, the board should be alert if it were to see the rates go lower than 91%.
That came to fruition Monday, March 1, when Verona Area High School showed an average attendance rate of 91.5% – with Black and Hispanic students at even lower percentages of 86.39% and 89.48%, respectively.
In response, school board members asked for additional data that might help them develop a better picture of how students are academically growing compared to previous years.
Two board members had previously asked for the biweekly attendance rate data to be broken down by demographics including ethnicity, gender and socioeconomic status.
One of them, Carolyn Jahnke, told administrators after seeing the new numbers March 1 she was concerned that attendance numbers were trending downward at the high school, especially for Black and Hispanic students.
“If we’ve been doing that outreach and attendance isn’t actually going up, how are we going to track that the things we’re doing are actually helping?” she asked.
The other, Kalyanna Williams, added that while attendance rates were alarming, she wanted to see other indicators of student success to make sure that class assignment expectations weren’t being lowered, especially for students of color.
“I would be interested to see how our students are actually performing with grade breakdowns, how many of our students are failing classes, even getting D’s in classes,” she said. “They’re turning things in, but are they turning in good work, or are they just turning in work?”
The three charter schools have had the best attendance records, with Verona Area International School and New Century School at over 99% during the week of Feb. 23-26. Core Knowledge’s Charter School’s elementary and middle school students were at 97.51% and 98.78% attendance, respectively.
Savanna Oaks also ranked highly for attendance, with 97.38% attending during the previous week and never having its attendance percentage fall below 95%.
Verona Area High School consistently has the lowest attendance percentages, never getting above 92% since the start of December and often dipping to 89% for four weeks out of the last three months.
Some high school students are either looking after their siblings during their virtual learning or working to help support their family’s finances, assistant superintendent for student services Emmett Durtschi told board members.
He said the district has changed the way it records attendance to meet new scenarios in a partially virtual world.
One such code the district has created notes when a student is supposed to be in person but learns virtually that day. It helps make sure school administrators know exactly who is in the building each day, from both a COVID-19 contact-tracing and safety perspective.
“We want to make sure we know who is in our building and why are they not here, especially for different age levels,” he said. “We want to make sure they’re safe if they’re outside the building.”
Other new attendance procedures reflect that while a student might not have been physically in class or in the Zoom classroom at the scheduled time, their work shows he or she watched the lesson plan and completed the work at a different time.
Durtschi explained to board members that attendance data wasn’t necessarily indicative of student success. For example, a student might complete all work collected from a span of days in a single day, but the attendance rate would only reflect the one day the student turned things in.
The district doesn’t take attendance on Mondays, Durtschi added, which is when school sites like the high school often brings in students who are at risk of failing classes for additional support.
“It seems to be effective in (helping) students who are not on track to receive credit for their course,” he said. “That would be another thing they’d try to look at – at the high school level, are they on track to receive credit for their courses?”
School board members seemed unsatisfied with the explanations, asking for additional information to compare the most recent attendance rates to, as well as studying whether it was the same group of students that were routinely missing school or if the students that are absent vary from week to week.
“We’ve heard there are possibilities for why (high schoolers are) not checking in and what there could be going on there, but I think at this point, we need to know exactly what’s going on,” Meredith Stier Christensen said. “We need to know what the action plan is, and how we’re going to measure engagement.”