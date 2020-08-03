The Verona Area Board of Education is looking to fill an open seat.
Any resident of the Verona Area School District can apply to fill the at-large seat. Debbie Biddle announced her resignation during the July 20 board meeting, telling her fellow board members that she was moving with her husband to Illinois.
Applications should be sent to board president Noah Roberts by noon on Monday, Aug. 24, at robertsn@verona.k12.wi.us, and will make a decision in August. Applications should include a letter of intent explaining their interest in being on the board, along with a resume.
The person selected would serve until the seat is up for re-election in April 2023.