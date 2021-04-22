Angela Lewis-Hawkins is the Verona Area School District’s next curriculum head.
Lewis-Hawkins, who was hired by the district in June 2020 as its first elementary school education director, will succeed Laurie Burgos in the new role in July. Burgos will become the new superintendent for the Evansville Community School District.
Lewis-Hawkins will oversee academics for students grades 4K-12, as well as bilingual literacy, equity leadership and technology services. She will be one of two assistant superintendents, joining assistant superintendent for student services Emmett Durtschi.
Prior to joining the district, Lewis-Hawkins was the director of elementary learning for Indianapolis Public Schools, and has taught at Indiana University – Purdue University Indianapolis. She has also been an elementary school principal and teacher for two decades.
