The Verona Area High School is equipped with a brand-new performing arts center with state-of-the-art equipment.
But for the theatre department’s first show in over a year, students won’t be performing much of their show on the stage.
Instead, they’ll be singing and acting, “A Grand Night for Singing,” in the pool area, in the catwalk of the performing arts center and the cross country course in Stewart’s Woods, director Brian Cowing told the Press.
The show will be released virtually from May 27-29. Cowing, who is directing his first Verona Area High School theatre production, said it has been rehearsed by Zoom and filmed in different areas of the school campus. Not only does filming the musical allow the department flexibility regardless of COVID-19 restrictions, he said, but it shows off a building and a campus that the majority of the public has yet to see.
“It’s been really fun filming the kids all over the building,” he said. “We’re on the fields, we’re on the cross country course, in the pool.”
The high school theatre department ran its last show, “Wild Oats,” the weekend before the state ordered schools to close for the remainder of the year. This spring’s show is “A Grand Night for Singing,” which features the works of renowned Broadway composers and lyricists Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein, music director Heather Thorpe said.
Cowing, Thorpe, orchestra director Eric Anderson, costume designer Leslie Frank-Taylor and performing arts center supervisor Dawn Bankers, who joined the team last fall, had started by planning for an on-stage show and casting students in roles. Those plans changed, Thorpe said, as they realized the pandemic would keep the district’s schools closed longer than first anticipated.
The planning process for the next show then filled the next year, Cowing said. Theatre staff reimagined every aspect of the show – from how students would rehearse and making sure rehearsals held over Zoom would still be engaging for students who had spent the majority of the school day looking at a screen, to finding new ways for students to learn their singing parts, Thorpe explained.
“Kids cannot sing over Zoom – there’s too much lag,” Thorpe said. “So I would have to pre-record all of the parts, and all the piano parts, and play them so the kids could then sing with.”
Cowing said the theatre staff aimed to keep the number of people involved small, which resulted in them opting to film the musical, rather than bring in large groups of people to build a set in the performing arts center.
Eventually, students were able to be brought in for both small-group rehearsal sessions and filming the musical numbers as county gathering restrictions were lifted. Filming was limited to groups of three or four people, and all of the video and audio is later edited together, Cowing said.
Students have been encouraged to get excited for their performances by doing jumping jacks prior to hitting record, Cowing said, to reduce the drudge of acting to a camera rather than an audience.
“Hopefully it’s exactly how you rehearsed it, but it’s really on the kids to keep up that level of excitement – just making sure you still have that stage element of performance,” he said.
Thorpe and Cowing both said it was important to them to make a show work for the high school students, especially after a year where they have dealt with the loss of getting to perform on stage for others. It was important to put on a show for the senior class in particular, Thorpe added, which lost milestones at the end of their junior year and have since missed many of the experiences of senior year.
“Right away, we said, ‘we will do something for you, no matter what it takes,’” she said. “Us being able to continue on with the musical this year has allowed kids to maintain (a) connection.”
Verona Area High School students performed their production of the play “Wild Oats” from March 5-7.