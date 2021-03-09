On March 12, 2020, Glacier Edge Elementary School music teacher Melissa Bremmer stood in front of hundreds of singing students as hundreds more watched.
The next day, the state ordered schools to begin closing to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
When Bremmer and a percentage of her students returned to classrooms six months later, singing itself was considered a risk.
“Now I’m teaching in a classroom where the most I can have is 17 (students), and they all need to be separated by six feet,” said Bremmer, who spoke to the Press a year ago after pivoting to virtual learning. “I feel like it’s two dramatically different environments, yet we’re still celebrating music.”
One year ago, the COVID-19 pandemic settled in for Wisconsinites and others around the nation. The World Health Organization declared it a pandemic March 11, and two days later, Gov. Tony Evers issued an order closing school buildings the following week. The order, initially set to end on April 6, was later extended to June 30.
Since then, Verona Area School District students and staff have come back to in-person instruction in waves, but education looks nothing like it did pre-pandemic. Classrooms are set up for maximum social distancing, one-third of students are still learning from home and masks are on at all times. Even outside the classroom, there are no lockers, segregated recesses areas, assigned seats at lunch and one-way hallways.
District buildings have upgraded climate control systems, partly as a result of a prior referendum but also as a result of federal aid related to the outbreak, and staff have gotten extensive technology training to handle either virtual or in-person classrooms and then concurrent ones, with part of the class home and part of them in school.
Even with a majority of younger elementary school students starting the year partially in-person, pandemic protocols have changed the feel of education now.
At Sugar Creek, which was already different, having moved to a new building, there’s been no sharing in classrooms and no families or volunteers allowed inside, Sugar Creek Elementary School principal Todd Brunner said.
Returning to in-person education has been a continual evolution since last March, as the closures came swiftly and federal, state and county guidance changed frequently.
Less than two weeks after district superintendent Dean Gorrell told the Verona Area Board of Education he had formed a steering committee to prepare for possible school disruptions, the district’s principals were telling teachers to send school-issued iPads home with students Friday, March 13, because they weren’t sure whether they would return the next week.
“For kindergarten, first and second graders, they had never left the building with their iPads before – that was a big deal,” Brunner said.
The district launched virtual learning Thursday, March 19, less than a week after the state’s announcement. Not long after, as it became clear students might be home for a while, staff had to figure out how to return student belongings that had been left behind and evaluate what students needed to learn virtually.
The district ordered hundreds of hotspots for students who didn’t have reliable internet access, VASD director of technology Amy Arbogash told the Press. Only after there was equitable access to the internet did the district feel comfortable launching Zoom classrooms, assistant superintendent for academic services Laurie Burgos added.
“We couldn’t ensure at that point that all of our students would have equal access to the internet or to the instruction, and we didn’t want students penalized for lack of access,” Burgos said.
During the summer months, the debate on reopening schools for in-person instruction became political, as districts across the nation haggled over how and when to reopen and what precautions were needed. Public Health Madison and Dane County orders dictated many of the constraints school districts needed to work with – social distancing to the greatest extent, mandatory mask-wearing and protocols for cleaning.
Administrators spent much of June and July attempting to plan for a school year with many requirements from the county still unknown. The school board reviewed three instructional models – hybrid, five-day in-person instruction and fully virtual – and chose a combination, giving grades K-2 an in-person option for instruction and allowing administrators to phase in grades 3-12 as they saw fit.
The same day the school board approved the district’s fall reopening plan, staff were testing the blueprints for reopening with two weeks of in-person summer school at Country View Elementary School.
At other district buildings, renovations were taking place during the summer months. Some buildings were scheduled to have HVAC work done as a part of the district’s 2017 referendum, while the others received upgrades paid for by federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security funding.
To prepare for the school year, crews cleaned the ductwork and upgraded the systems to handle six air exchanges every minute, district building and grounds manager Mark Clarke said.
“That really makes it nice when you’re working with a virus that is airborne,” he added. “Our schools are probably one of the safest places you could go, compared to other public places.”
Sanitizing protocols were revamped, Clarke added, as high-touch areas were prioritized and custodial staff switched their schedules to clean at opportune times.
Meanwhile, administrators needed to teach staff how to use technology to create a meaningful virtual environment for students. Burgos said that in the spring, that professional development involved getting all of its staff familiar with online platforms, including Seesaw for elementary school students and Canvas for grades 6-12.
Teachers switched again to concurrent learning for the second semester, where two-thirds of students are online and the other third is in the classroom.
While teaching students is not the same as it was pre-pandemic, the fourth-grade teacher team of Lori Martin, Justin Rippl and Christopher Westberg – all of whom had also spoken to the Press a year ago about the transition to virtual learning – all said it was wonderful it was have at least some of their students back in the building with them.
“It made all of the hoops that we had to go through, and all of the struggle, worth it when we finally got back to seeing them,” Rippl said. “Bottom line, it was really, really good to have them back.”
New teaching styles
Badger Ridge Middle School and Core Knowledge Charter School information technology teacher Greg Puent wasn’t even a semester into a new curriculum last spring when he needed to transition it into an all-virtual world.
Formerly a science teacher at Savanna Oaks Middle School, Puent took a different role to help close a staffing gap.
“It’s been crazy – curriculum development and changing everything pretty much every quarter,” he said. “(I feel) very much like a first-year teacher.”
Adding to the new-teacher feel was the need to change learning styles four times in the past year – first, teachers could only provide asynchronous learning, and were later given the ability to use video conferencing. In the fall, grades K-2 teachers saw their in-person students either in the morning or the afternoon, while virtual-only students had their own classrooms.
During the second semester, the entire district moved to concurrent learning, bringing together all students in hybrid classrooms for the first time since March.
Bremmer and other elementary school music teachers have had to get creative with curriculum, as singing potentially projects the COVID-19 virus farther than normal speaking, she said.
In the spring, Bremmer was using iPad tools such as piano that every student had access to for her lesson plans; now, she and other teachers are finding ways to use instruments and technology to teach concepts like pitch.
The Sugar Creek fourth-grade team said its teamwork – coupled with maintaining their positivity and anticipating change – is what got them through the different instructional delivery changes that paired with new reading and math curriculum.
“We’ve acknowledged that things are happening and decisions are being made, and we just figure out what to do,” Westberg said. “That’s been the story the entire time, right? Something has been decided, and we start problem-solving, and kept the kids in mind and at the heart of the decisions that we make.
Having Mondays be an asynchronous learning day for students throughout the year helped staff take advantage of additional training and assistance from technology coaches, Burgos said.
She added the district’s teachers have been continuously asked to adapt their learning style, but have risen to the challenge every time.
“It has been a lot – the amount of things we have asked our teachers to learn, and not just learn to do on their own, but to learn to do in front of students and in front of families – because when you’re sitting in a virtual environment, you’re broadcasting out there,” she said. “There’s a tremendous sense of vulnerability … and it’s been a heavy, heavy lift.”
‘I feel very hopeful’
Since some Sugar Creek’s fourth-grade students returned Jan. 27, they’ve shown a real appreciation to be back, Rippl said.
“A year ago, when all of this happened, I’m assuming they were probably excited for a two-week break, and then we’d be back,” he said. “Now, a year later, they (feel) so fortunate to be back, and they’re so excited to see each other and to see adults who don’t live at their house.”
Grades 3-5 spent more than 10 months away from in-person instruction in Verona. Until the district allowed videoconferencing in late May, the only way students could see their teachers was through a car parade, which Sugar Creek and Country View teachers conducted through Verona and Fitchburg neighborhoods.
The lack of interaction with students during the spring months of last year and subsequent lack of closure made the end of the 2019-20 school year difficult, Martin said. But she said having the opportunity to interact with students during the current school year gave her hope.
“The other day, the kids were like, ‘Do you love this?’” she said. “I was like, ‘Do I love seeing you? Yes. Do l like looking at three screens and 13 students at home and 13 kids here?’ Well, not really, but we’re doing it.”
While Puent was initially concerned about the difficulty of reopening schools and said it’s difficult to keep some students’ attention, he’s watched his students adapt better than he could have asked for, he said.
“I feel very hopeful,” he said. “I think in many ways, things have gone better than we thought they would.”