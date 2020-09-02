Three locations for grab-and-go breakfast and lunches have been added for the start of the school year.
In addition to the Stone Crest and New Fountains apartments and the Nakoma Community Center, three of the district’s elementary schools will feature food pick-ups Monday through Friday on school days. Those schools, Sugar Creek Elementary, Stoner Prairie Elementary and Verona Area High School, will all have curbside food pick-up available from 5-6 p.m., while the three Fitchburg community locations will have hand-out between 10:30 a.m. to noon.
Food will be available from 10:30-11 a.m. at the Nakoma Community Center, 11-11:30 a.m. at Stone Crest apartments and 11:30 a.m. to noon at New Fountains apartments.
The meals are free for students, and people do not have to have their students present to pick up meals.
For students who will be attending half-day, in-person school, both breakfast and lunch grab-and-go bags will be available on site. The morning sessions will eat breakfast at the school and be sent home with a lunch bag; the afternoon session will receive a lunch and be sent home with a breakfast bag.
For more information, visit the district’s website at verona.k12.wi.us or call 845-4300.