Nearly two dozen Verona Area School District middle and high school students are the recipients of the 2020-21 Martin Luther King, Jr. Outstanding Young Person award.
The awards, announced on Sunday, Jan. 17, through the Urban League’s Stand for Justice video presentation over YouTube, honored dozens of Dane County students, including 23 from four different school sites throughout the district. The award ceremony, in its 37th year, is organized by the Urban League of Greater Madison, and was held in an online format because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Students are nominated by teachers or other schools staff, and are judged for an award based on academic performance, community service and extracurricular participation.
Badger Ridge Middle School students honorees are: Fury Townsel, Jaylen Brown-Jackson, Kimora Twumasi, Kodjo Abotsi, Lashondra Shackerford and Marissa Abongwa.
Core Knowledge Charter School students honorees are: Evelyn Contreras, Jacob Rodriguez, Megan Ngo, Owen Ayite-Atayi, Sajin Sivakumar and Sean Iwuagwu.
Savanna Oaks Middle School students honorees are: Amarié Edmonds-Robinson, Dyshaun McDaniel, Neveah Grimmer and Reese Manning.
Verona Area High School student honorees are: Angela Abongwa, Jamesha Crowder, Jasmine Connor, Jocelyn Hernandez, Lensa Hamda, Nana Ampong and Toritseju Blagogee.
In addition to recognizing students, the virtual awards ceremony and fundraiser included musical performances from Rob Dz, as well as success stories to help balance out the hardship that the pandemic has had on the community. Some of those success stories included its student tutoring program that helped a young girl learn to read, the Urban League’s voter registration efforts and its role in helping two people charged with felonies start over and buy a home.