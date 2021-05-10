Ronald Schmitz, age 73, of Mount Horeb, passed away on Friday, April 30, 2021, at University of Wisconsin Hospital Trauma and Life Support Center from his fight with pulmonary fibrosis. He was born on Feb. 11, 1948, in Madison, the son of Frank and Frieda Schmitz. He married Dorothy Brattrud on June 27, 1987, in Belleville.
For 44 years Ron worked in commercial construction and 24 years of that was with Findorff. Ron started as a carpenter but progressively became a project superintendent. He provided outstanding leadership on numerous Findorff projects, including a variety of healthcare, commercial and educational facilities. His most recognized work was with 12 major projects for UW Hospital & Clinics.
Ron loved spending time with his pride and joy, his wife, Dorothy, and his son, Colby. He enjoyed going up north to his cabin in Minocqua to remodel and spend time fishing with his son. Ron was extremely proud of Colby for doing his own thing in life, such as owning a successful business at 21, graduating with an international degree from Edgewood College and becoming a notable angler. Ron and Dorothy traveled a lot after his retirement, visiting family in other states and sightseeing the North American countryside. He also enjoyed driving Dorothy around in their little red sports car convertible, going for long walks on the bike trails, seeing close friends, and watching the wildlife around his home.
Ron is survived by his wife, Dorothy Brattrud Schmitz; his son, Colby Schmitz; and by his two sisters, Roxann Schmitz and Sheila Budd. He was preceded in death by his father, Frank Schmitz; and his mother, Frieda Schmitz.
There will not be a visitation and funeral services for Ron. A memorial will be set up later in the year for fundraising pulmonary fibrosis research at the UW Hospital. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson Camacho Mount Horeb
Funeral & Cremation Care
500 N. Eighth St.
(608) 437-5077