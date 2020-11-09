Ever strong & resilient, Rodney Keith Waldmann, 95, completed his earthly mission on Friday, November 6, 2020 after a prolonged illness. Rod was born on November 23, 1924, in North Lancaster to August & Mabel (Duncalf) Waldmann.
Following graduation from Lancaster High School in 1942, he applied to join the Army Air Force and was drafted, eventually graduating on Dec. 23, 1944 as a Navigator Flight Officer, 2nd Lieutenant. Rod went to Lincoln, NE where they put together the flight crews and was assigned to a B-17. By V-E Day, he was working on a B-29 and Honorably Discharged in December 1945. He married Helen Nagel in 1949. They had 2 children, Theresa (Terri) & Richard.
Rod graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in June 1949, from UW-Madison. After creating Waldmann Builders, he continued to build single family & multi-family units in the Madison/Middleton area. He really enjoyed working with his good friend, Don Benson, and son, Richard.
Rod married Doris Wuthrich Lingard on August 21, 1981. This began a nearly 40-year union. Rod enjoyed many pasttimes but none more than golfing, playing cards, dancing, reading, and traveling around the world. Rod was also generous to others, helping those who needed assistance when needed.
In recognition of his military service, he was on one of the first Stars & Stripes (Badger) Honor Flights to Washington DC in April 2009. In 2019, Rod was honored at a UW basketball game as their honorary captain.
Survivors include his wife of 39 years, Doris Waldmann; daughter, Terri (Steve) Kamp, Middleton; stepdaughters Dawn Lingard (Steve Witcraft), Dodgeville; and Diana (Steve) Halverson, Belleville along with granddaughters, Aleta & Brianna Halverson, and great granddaughter, Charlee Heberlein; nieces Fern Keniston, Golden Valley, MN; and Jeanette Munoz Jr., Needville, TX. Rod was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Helen Tuntland and Fern Gintz; and beloved son, Richard.
The family would like to thank Pastor Rev. Dr. Mark Yurs of Salem United Church of Christ and the exceptional care given at Agrace Memory Care and St. Mary’s Care Center.
To celebrate Rod’s life, family & friends are invited to visitation at Salem United Church of Christ, Verona on Wednesday, November 11th from 1:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M. Please respect the guidelines and wear a mask while socially distancing as requested by Dane County. Due to Covid restrictions, a private funeral service will take place immediately after the visitation. Interment will be at Verona Cemetery, Verona, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Salem United Church of Christ, Agrace Hospice Fitchburg or the Verona American Legion Post 385.