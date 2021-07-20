Robert “Bob” H. Schmidt, age 89, passed away on July 15, 2021, at Agrace Hospice Care in Fitchburg. He was born on May 31, 1932 in Sheboygan, WI, to parents Harold Schmidt and Anne Gulseth. Bob grew up in Manitowoc and was raised by his loving father and step-mother, Clara (Novachek) Schmidt. Bob married Audrey Alter on August 21, 1954. He graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Accounting from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and held several positions in that field until his retirement in 2002. He had a strong faith and was very active in his church. He was also a veteran of the U.S. Army. Bob was known for his excellent BBQ techniques. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, and grandfather.
Bob is survived by his wife, Audrey Schmidt; 6 children, Nancy (Mark) Corwin, Bob Schmidt (Regina Zedell), Karen (Mike) Witt, Judith Schmidt-Lehman (Phillip Lehman), Suzanne Schmidt, and William Schmidt; 10 grandchildren, 2 sisters, Caroline (Don) Carbon and Dorothy Hohner; and 1 brother, Ron (Lane) Schmidt.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Richard.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at Resurrection Lutheran Church, 6705 Wesner Ln, Verona, with Pastors Nathan Strutz and Andrew Ewings officiating. A visitation will take place at the church on Tuesday from 10:30 a.m. until time of the service. Interment to follow at Verona City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Resurrection Lutheran Church, Verona.
To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services Verona Chapel
220 Enterprise Drive
608-845-6625