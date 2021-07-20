Philip James “Phil” Roethlisberger, age 89, of Belleville, passed peacefully to his heavenly home on Monday, July 12, 2021 at St. Mary’s Medical Center with family by his side.
Phil was born to Rudy William (R.W.) Roethlisberger and Minnie Pearl (Massey) Roethlisberger on June 13, 1932. He lived in the Verona area all of his life attending Valley View grade school and graduated from Verona High School in 1950. He was united in marriage to his high-school sweetheart, Laura Himsel, on November 1, 1952 at Memorial Baptist Church in Verona. Side by side they ran “Paoli View Farm” for 59 years.
Music played a very important part in Phil’s life. He was a gifted soloist, singing for many weddings, funerals, services and other occasions. At age 14 he sang for the Wisconsin Junior Livestock Exposition banquet held at the Memorial Union. He loved singing gospel songs and the messages they portrayed. Phil had a strong faith and was a long-time member of Blackhawk Church. He is deeply cherished and will be missed by his family.
Phil’s comfort zone was at home – reading, especially the Bible – keeping up with the news – and the kids. He had delightful enjoyment attending his grandchildren’s theatre and band performances, recitals and competitions.
In addition to Laura, his wife of almost 69 years, he is survived by his two treasured sons, Ronald William and Roger James, his beloved daughters-in-law, Cindy and Chris, and his three precious grandchildren, Brian James, Carly Amanda, and Phillip Joseph (fiancée, Rachel Trampe). He is further survived by his sister, Ruth and double brother-in-law, Oliver Himsel, his sisters-in-law, Ruth Ager and Elsie Carbaugh, his brothers-in-law, Merlin Ager and Stan Carbaugh, as well as many loved nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
He is predeceased by his parents, sisters, June and Doris, sisters-in-law, Joan Himsel and Beverley Himsel, brothers-in-law, James Himsel and Eldon Himsel.
The family plans, at Phil’s request, to have a private family graveside service.
“I’ll be looking at the moon, but I’ll be seeing you.”
