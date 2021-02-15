Norris Robert Gammeter, age 89, was a fun-loving, generous man who died from complications of kidney cancer on February 10, 2021 at his home. He was one of the “middle children” of his parents, Gottlieb and Barbara Gammeter, who had 13 children. Norris would always tell people he was the only one born not at home. Joan Ulrich was his Mt. Horeb High School sweetheart and they were married for 44 years.
Joan and Norris had 4 children. James/Kathy, Randy/Nicky, Vicki/Marty Hruska, and Julie/Paul Niesen. His lifetime joy was to hold babies and enjoy children. Their family went on many camping/hunting trips and toured the country. Even as a teen, he loved tinkering with cars, remodeling homes, and always could be found puttering in his workshop. Norris loved the annual deer hunt with extended family and elk hunting in Colorado. First being a cheesemaker with his Dad and then moving on to a 30 yr. career with the Dane Co. Highway Dept., Norris made people feel welcomed and loved to joke.
Norris was a wonderful caretaker for Joan for 3 years during her cancer treatments. A few years after her death, he married Lucy Wehner Stetson and got to be a step-dad to her two girls, Rebecca/Kyle Davis and Christine/Mark Grace. Norris continued to develop and care for the family’s farm and all enjoyed the pond and trails.
Norris is survived by 3 sisters, Goldie/Don Brunner, Dorothy/Leo Miller, and Frieda/John Haesler and one brother, Wilbert Gammeter. Grandchildren are Michael/Lissa Hruska, Christopher Hruska/Kari Slawson, and Patrick/Laura Hruska, and Jason Gammeter, and Stephanie Niesen/Shane Madden and Allison/Michael Ruzick and Sam Niesen.Three more grandchildren are Noah, Caspian, and Eliana. Norris welcomed into the world great grandchildren: Adeline and Hayes Hruska.
Norris was preceded in death by his parents, Joan/wife, Randy/son, brothers: William, Edwin, John, Lester, and Donald, sisters: Helen, Mildred, and Ruby. At Norris’ adult baptism, he said in 2007, “Even though I didn’t have a personal relationship with God at the time of my cancer surgery, I sensed He was watching over me. Together (with Lucy) we attend Blackhawk Church. It is here that I have begun to understand what it means to have a personal relationship with Jesus Christ.” God has blessed us all with Norris’ love and presence in our lives.
A Celebration of Life event will be at a later date. Donations can be made to Agrace Hospice who took such good care of Joan and Norris.