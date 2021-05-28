“They did everything together for 70 years.”
Fred and Marge Wedderspoon, whose two hearts beat as one for almost 70 years, left this earth peacefully and reunited in Heaven 13 days apart. What a legacy of love they have left behind for all of their family and friends to celebrate.
Marge and Fred met at Morgan Park High School in Chicago, IL. After high school, Fred served in the US Army in Hawaii; completed his studies in Art from Illinois Wesleyan College in Bloomington, IL; and married Marge, the love of his life, in a candlelight ceremony on August 4, 1951. They raised 3 loving sons: Gary Wedderspoon; Stephen (Rita Ehly) Wedderspoon and Richard (Renee Hepperla) Wedderspoon, and adored their 8 beautiful grandchildren, Christy (Ryan) Hartberg, Brian (Melissa Leib) Wedderspoon, Renee (Dan) Meier, Alex (Rachel Fose) Wedderspoon,
Joseph Wedderspoon, Amanda Wedderspoon, Marissa Wedderspoon, and Caden Wedderspoon, plus 16 great grandchildren.
Fred and Marge cherished the summer vacations spent on the Chain O’ Lakes in Waupaca, Wisconsin. Fred and his sons took pride in rebuilding numerous cars and annual trips to EAA in Oshkosh, WI. Marge loved attending sporting events and shopping with the family. They were also blessed to spend many wonderful years with “The Group”; their closest and dearest friends. They enjoyed years of laughter and love, travel, camping, golf, bowling, stories and practical jokes. Thank you to each of them for their genuine friendship and support over many years. We will miss Fred’s gentle heart and quirky jokes, and Marge’s generous heart and infectious smile.
Arthur Frederick “Fred” Wedderspoon Jr. passed away on Sunday, May 2, 2021 at 93 years young. He was born on June 20, 1927 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Amelia (Throop Cole) and Arthur Wedderspoon Sr.
Marjorie Mae Wedderspoon (Lorenz) passed away on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 92 years young. She was born on Sept.12, 1928 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Edward and Ada (Trainor) Lorenz.
Friends and family are welcome to join us for their Celebration of Life on Thursday, June 10 from 4:30-8:00pm at Harriet Park, 414 Mary Lou Street, Verona, Wi. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to: Verona Youth Hockey Association/Scholarship; In Memory of Fred/Marge Wedderspoon, 451 E. Verona Ave, Verona, WI 53593.