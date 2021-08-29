Marcus Bovre joined his son Marcus, Jr. in the great beyond on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. He was a loving husband of 58 years to his high school sweetheart, Sue (Strain) Bovre. Marcus was born in Stoughton on Jan. 9, 1943, along with his twin Michael, to Pearl and Arnold Bovre.
Marcus worked mostly at the Wisconsin Department of Transportation doing survey work for many years, and then EEO coordinator until the time of his disability retirement in 1986.
Marcus was a member of the Zwingli UCC-Paoli for over 65 years.
Marcus is survived by his wife Sue, daughter Lisa (Doug), daughter-in-law Tracy (Steve), grandchildren, Madeline and Quintin Bovre and Finn Martinson. He is further survived by his twin brother Michael Bovre and brother-in-law Brad Schafer.
He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, son Marcus Jr., brother Don Bovre, and sister Susan Schafer.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at the Zwingli United Church of Christ-Paoli, 1338 County Rd. PB, Belleville, with Revs. Dean Kucera, Rich Pleva, and Sara Rabe officiating. Inurnment will follow at the Paoli Cemetery.
A gathering will precede the memorial service from 9 a.m. until time of services at the Zwingli UCC-Paoli.
The Becker-Beal Funeral Home of Belleville is assisting the family.
Online condolences may be given at www.bealfuneralhomes.com.