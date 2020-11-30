Loretta “Lori” Lee Volpe nee Lewandowski, age 84, passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at UW Hospital due to complications from a stroke.
Born on February 1, 1936, in Duluth, MN, the daughter of Walter Chester (Bernice Mabel Jacobson) Lewandowski, and wife of 40 years to the late Anthony J. Volpe. Lori was a mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She spent most of her life as a professional server at some famous restaurants in Milwaukee and Chicago. Her favorite pastime was to find a steal of a deal at the local thrift store. She was the life of every party; she could strike up a conversation with anyone, about anything and loved spending time with others, sharing stories about each other’s lives. She always had a smile on her face and a positive attitude; it was her greatest gift.
Survivors include: Brothers John Lewandowaski (wife Kathy) and Tom Lewandowski (wife Dianne); Sisters Carol Perrino (partner Van McKelvey) and Kimberly McAllister (partner Gary); Sons Randy Haaker (wife Lynn) and John Haaker (wife Maggie); Daughters Tammy Mandarino (husband Gene) and Lee Haaker; Step Daughter Laura Kober (husband Arnold); Grandchildren Stacey Haaker (wife Christina), Cheryl Parson (husband Aaron) Mike Haaker (wife Kim) Jennifer Ryczek (husband Steve), Sam Mandarino, Louis Mandarino, Brian Wach, John Haaker Jr. (Wife Keia), Amy Haaker, Justin Haaker and Jessica Haaker (Husband Shomari Sr.), and Mary Kober and 16 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father Chester, mother Bernice, and husband Anthony J. Volpe.
A private ceremony will be held with immediate family, on December 12, at 12:00 pm, at Ryan Funeral Home, 220 Enterprise Drive, Verona. If you would like to join the ceremony virtually please follow the zoom link below.
Burial will be held at The Verona Cemetery immediately following the ceremony.
A large celebration of life event will be planned when the pandemic has subsided.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial donations be made to the charity of your choice.
