June Ann Stenner

Verona, WI (53593)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.