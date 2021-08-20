June Ann Stenner

June Ann (Johnson/Mathews) Stenner, age 82 but always remembered as 39, of Verona, passed away in her home among all her loving family and friends on Tuesday, August 17, 2021.
June was born on June 9, 1939 in Fennimore, Wisconsin, to Virgil and Anna (Udlehoven) Johnson. She worked at UW Hospital for 30 years as the phlebotomist supervisor. She also owned Betty Bling in Madison, where she could satisfy both her joy of shopping and getting dressed up.
June loved spending time with family and friends, hosting many parties. She welcomed anyone into her home, making them an extended family. She was very adventurous and like doing many different things from whitewater rafting, ziplining, ballroom dancing and travelling to many exciting places.
June is survived by her sister Janette Spitzbarth; her children Joey, Eddie (Shawn), Debbie (Dan), and Larry (Katy) Mathews and Laura (Aric) Stenner; 13 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren whom adored her.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Harley Johnson and her daughter, Joey’s partner, David.
A funeral service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, August 27, 2021 at Ryan Funeral Home, 220 Enterprise Drive, Verona, with Rev. Paul Bawden officiating. Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until the time of service on Friday at the funeral home. Private interment will be at Prairie Cemetery, Fennimore, WI.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare.
