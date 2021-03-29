James Milton Coe, 75, passed away peacefully into the arms of his Lord and Savior on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, with his family by his side. James was born on May 31, 1945, to Oscar Coe and Olive Clark Coe, in Boscobel. He was a little brother to Alice (Jerry) Shaw, and big brother to Bob Coe, and Leilani Coe (Ron) Reuter. At age eight, Jim was fostered by Paul and Alice McQuillan, and gained two new foster siblings, Kevin (Colleen) McQuillan, and Nadine McQuillan and her partner, Dennis Jordan.
James (Jim) met his soulmate, Victoria (Vicki) Paige Campbell, when they were young kids. He was seven, and she was six. The next time he saw Victoria was when he got off a school bus at the age of sixteen. They were married three years after that, and they happily spent the rest of their lives together. Jim and Vicki first came down to the valley as winter Texans in 2010 and made it their permanent home in 2017.
Jim and Vicki have three children, Kim (Bob) Clark of Waupaca, Jody (Mark) Baily of El Paso, Texas, and Shane {Trina) Coe of Oak Harbor, Washington. Jim was also a father, in faith, to Michael (Alice) Stoltz, Tony (Angie) Jagers, and Charles Dickerson. Jim, being a foster child, continued to share his love by helping to raise thirty-three foster children, whom he loved as his own. Jim was also the proud grandpa to seven grandchildren, Krista (Kyle), Ryan, Alisha, Megan, Kendall, Joshua, and Miranda, and a great grandpa to Amsen and Leopold.
Jim joined the U.S. Navy, served offshore in Vietnam, and spent 23 years as a Navy E7 Chief Aviation Specialist. He also served for three years as a maintenance supervisor.
While proudly serving our country, he earned numerous awards, including the Vietnam Service Medal, the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, the Navy "E" Ribbon, the Navy Expeditionary Medal, the Navy Unit Commendation, the Meritorious Unit Commendation, and the Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, among many others. After retiring from the U.S. Navy, Jim worked with the US Postal Service for twelve years before officially retiring.
Jim is preceded in death by his parents, Oscar and Olive Coe, his foster parents, Paul and Alice McQuillan, mother-in-law, Beatrice (Bea) Campbell, and beloved niece, Lisa Griswold.
Jim was one of the most giving, loving, humble, and caring men that one could ever have the honor to meet. He was an avid Green Bay Packer fan and loved watching football. He loved spending time with family and friends, but above all, Jim was a man of Christ who led by example, by serving others, and he will be greatly missed.