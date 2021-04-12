Gladys Elmira (Zingg) Behnke, 93, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 9, 2021, with family members at her side. She had lived in her own home until recently. After suffering a fractured hip the day before Christmas, she returned home after rehabilitation, where she was lovingly cared for by daughter Janet and her family. She had a brief hospitalization and moved to The Legacy at Noel Manor just two days before her death.
Gladys was born on March 1, 1928 in New Glarus WI, the oldest of five children. Her father, Ernest R. Zingg, from Verona, and her mother, Louisa (Schneider) Zingg, from rural New Glarus, settled in New Glarus after they were married. There Gladys started school and had to learn English as a four-year-old kindergartner; she had spoken Swiss German at home. When she was 9 years old in 1937, the family moved to the Zingg farm on Cross County Road in Verona. She graduated from Verona High School in 1946. On April 6, 1948 Gladys married Elmer Behnke, who grew up on the farm across the road, at the parsonage of Salem Evangelical and Reformed Church (now United Church of Christ). Elmer passed away in 2003. Gladys passed away on his birthday.
Gladys was employed by the Dane County Home and Badger Prairie Health Care Center for 33 years. She was a patient caretaker for many years and served as the employee union secretary. In later years she was the supervisor of the housekeeping operations.
She led an active life, giving generously of her time and energy to her family and others, and enjoying gardening, cooking, daytrips and shows. She was a hard worker who gave much of herself to make sure that everything was always just right with whatever she did. Gladys was very fond of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was especially devoted to her work at Salem United Church of Christ. She was a member of the Women’s Guild and was a past president. She organized funeral lunches for a number of years, took care of housekeeping duties, and was a member of the memorial committee.
Gladys was also the treasurer of the New Glarus Home Auxiliary. In past years she was active in her children’s 4-H Club and was a member of the neighborhood Wishers and Doers Homemakers Club (UW Extension program), Royal Neighbors of America Chapter 10331, the Town of Verona Planning Commission, and the committee responsible for erecting a memorial to the forgotten patients buried years ago on the grounds of the county’s Badger Prairie facility.
She is survived by her son Kenneth L. (Marsha) Behnke, Verona, and daughter Janet (William) Westbury, Oregon WI; grandchildren Jessica Callaway (husband Eric Gurule), Santa FE NM; Michael Westbury (partner Joshua Reilly), Madison; Lauren (Erik) Kroger, Portland OR; and Sara (Christopher) Campbell, Belleville; great-grandchildren Cora Gurule and Margot Kroger; brother Harvey Zingg, Verona; special nephew Roger Feller and other nieces and nephews; special great nephew Nathan Feller and other great and great-great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Elmer; her parents; her sister Phylis Feller; brother Ralph Zingg and sister-in-law Barbara; brother Edmund Zingg and sister-in-law Judith; sister-in-law Karen (Harvey) Zingg; and niece Shirley Brown.
Thank you to Dr. Orest Kostelyna of Dean Clinic for his many years of wonderful health care for Gladys.
“We hope the windows in Heaven are clean, so Gladys does not feel the need to do more work. She deserves a rest.”
A public visitation will be held on Friday, April 16, 2021 from 4:00-7:00 P.M. at the Ryan Funeral Home-Verona Chapel, 220 Enterprise Drive, Verona. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at Salem United Church of Christ, 502 Mark Drive, with Rev. Dr. Mark Yurs officiating. A visitation will be held at the church from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service. Burial will follow at the Verona Cemetery. Everyone attending must wear a mask and socially distance.
Memorials may be made to Salem United Church of Christ, 502 Mark Drive, Verona WI 53593; New Glarus Home Auxiliary, 600 Second Avenue, New Glarus WI 53574; or Verona Area Education Foundation, c/o Jana Schroeer, Secretary, 304 Military Ridge Drive, Verona WI 53593. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
