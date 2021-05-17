Gilbert L. “Butch” Becker, age 89, of Lancaster, WI formerly of Verona, WI passed away peacefully on Wednesday morning May 12, 2021 at Orchard Manor in rural Lancaster. He was born on March 19, 1932 in Stitzer, WI the son of Clarence and Edna (Edington) Becker. He was united in marriage to Dorothy “Dot” Gengler on June 30, 1962 in Potosi, WI.
Butch graduated from Union Free High School, which is now the Fennimore High School in 1949. He continued his education, earning his Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from Platteville. Butch enlisted in the United States Army in 1953 until being honorable discharged in 1955. Returning home, he went to work in Dixon, IL for the Illinois Highway Department until relocating to Verona. He continued working as a Civil Engineer for the Wisconsin Highway Department for over 50 years while residing in Verona. After his retirement, He and Dorothy enjoyed traveling along with wintering in Arizona. Butch liked being around his family and was a proud grandfather.
In his younger years, Butch was an avid softball player and loved to play in various tournaments throughout the area. He had a wonderful sense of humor and was willing to always share a good joke. Butch was an avid Cubs fan along with rooting for the Green Bay Packers and the Wisconsin Badgers. He also enjoyed attending Butch’s Bologna Bash and spending time at the Fifth Quarter Sports Bar. Butch loved the outdoors and liked to hunt along with an occasional trip to the casino.
Butch is survived by his daughter-in-law Beth Becker, two grandchildren Sarah and Emily along with several special nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Butch was preceded in death by his parents, wife Dorothy on December 22, 2008, two sons; Alan and Greg Becker, nine siblings; Ruby Fry, Wilma Rumler, Evelyn Trollop, Eileen Noble, Phyllis Dempsey, Loren “Spider”, Edward, Harold “Bing” and Glen Becker.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday May 18, 2021 at the Ryan Funeral Home in Verona, WI with burial to follow in the Saint Andrew Catholic Cemetery with Military Honors. Visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service at the funeral home on Tuesday morning. Following the committal service at the cemetery, a “Celebration of Butch’s Life” will be held at the Fifth Quarter in Verona. The Larson Family Funeral Home in Fennimore and the Ryan Funeral Home in Verona is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made out to the ALS Foundation in loving memory of Butch’s son Greg Becker. Online condolences may be made at wwwlarsonfuneralhomes.com