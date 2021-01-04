Elliott Hubbard Sweet passed from this world peacefully in the loving presence of family on December 29, 2020 at age 96. Elliott born in Des Moines, Iowa, May 16, 1924, to Howard and Leone Sweet who relocated the family to Madison, Wisconsin shortly after his birth.
Elliott proudly served his country in World War II in the 104th Infantry Timberwolves, earning the rank of Corporal. He served as a Signal Corps Specialist between 1943-45, working in France, England and finally Germany, where he was part of a team that liberated Nordhausen concentration camp.
After the war, Elliott returned to earn his Bachelor of Science in Geology at UW-Madison. He worked as a geologist in Wyoming, but had fallen in love with Marion Ruth Blum in the choir at Madison’s Westminster Presbyterian Church. He and Marion married in 1949. They both sang in Westminster’s choir for the ensuing 65 years.
In 1951, Elliott and Marion settled in Verona, raising daughters Barb, Jackie and Nancy, and a son, Rich, while being active in the community. Elliott and Marion spent almost 68 happily-married years together; Marion passed away—also at age 96—in 2017.
A talented wood worker, Elliott built beautiful furniture for the house, including a grandfather clock and guitar. He also crafted and donated to charity numerous clocks and framed famous quotes he calligraphed himself.
The Sweets traveled all over U.S. and Canada. Marion and Elliott enjoyed many trips to Europe, often to places where Elliott had served during the war. In 1989, he retired from General Casualty Insurance after over 30 years of serving as one of the company’s first data processors in the early days of the computer boom, later becoming a systems analyst.
In 1991, Elliott and Marion purchased a lake cottage near Minocqua, providing a wondrous escape and legacy of peace and tranquility for their entire family.
The family wishes to thank loving family and friends, and Visiting Angels and Agrace HospiceCare, Inc. for their compassionate care during his last weeks. Elliott is survived by his sister Jeanne Gaenslen of Milwaukee, his four children, eleven grandchildren, and sixteen great-grandchildren.
One of Elliott’s favorite quotes comes from E. B. White: “Hang on to your hat. Hang on to your hope. And wind the clock, for tomorrow is another day.”
Elliott’s clock has stopped. But his hope is alive, now in heaven with Christ.
The Zentner-Beal Funeral Home of New Glarus is assisting the family.
