Donald “Don” Robert Hyde, 88, of Verona, WI, passed away due to surgical complications on April 25, 2021 surrounded by the love of family and friends. He was born January 1, 1933 in La Crosse to Henry and Beulah (Muller) Hyde of Viola, WI.
Don graduated from West Lima High School in 1950 as Salutatorian and went on to UW Platteville where he studied Agriculture and Education. While there, Don met his future wife, Dorothy Jackson. They married in 1956.
While in the Army Don participated in the above ground Nuclear Testing Program in the New Mexico and Nevada desserts.
Don was a teacher and principal in Viola, WI 1958-1963. After leaving Viola, Don taught middle school science in Verona and then became Principal of Verona Elementary Schools. He retired in 1989.
From 1976 – 1979 Don was the Scoutmaster of Boy Scout Troop 359 in Verona. He participated in many weekend camping trips with the Troop as well as several backcountry treks at Philmont, a Boy Scout High Adventure Camp in New Mexico.
In his retirement, Don and Dorothy moved from Verona to the family farm near Viola where he raised organic vegetables and was involved in the original Organic Valley Co-op. In the late spring of 2017, they returned to Verona where they were residents of Noel Manor, within a mile of their original Verona home.
Don is survived by children Heather (Elton) Oelke of Norman, OK and the family farm, Brett (May) Hyde of Muskego, WI, and Kristen Hyde of Madison, WI; six grandchildren, Matthew (Sarah) Oelke of Norman, OK, Meagan Oelke (Jason Monsorno) of Jacksonville, FL, Mark Oelke of Gainesville, FL, Martin (Jill) Oelke of Hampton, VA, Samantha Hyde of Oostburg, WI, and Stephanie Hyde of Muskego, WI; four great-grandchildren, Carter & Garret Oelke of Norman, OK and Ethan & Emilia Oelke of Hampton, VA. He is also survived by his two sisters Beverly (Hyde) Wemette of Alma, WI and Nancy (Hyde) Brooks of New Port Richey, FL; 15 nieces & nephews and many cousins.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years Dorothy, daughter, Carrie Beth, parents, Henry and Beulah Hyde; and younger brother Gary.
An outdoor Celebration of Don’s life will be held at the old Verona Elementary School, located at the West end of Church Ave in Verona, WI on Saturday, June 19, 2021 from 1 — 4 PM. Don will be interred in the Viola Cemetery in Viola, WI at a future date.
Memorial contributions may be made in Don’s name to the Wisconsin Talking Book and Braille Library or a food bank of your choosing.
Please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com to view a longer rendition of Don’s life story and watch a memorial video. You may also share a sentiment or personal “Don Hyde Story” with the family.
Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Verona Chapel
220 Enterprise Drive
608-845-6625