Dolores “Cookie” (Koch) Thompson, 89, passed away peacefully on Monday September 21, 2020 at Legacy at Noel Manor assisted living facility in Verona, WI. Cookie was born on October 28, 1930 in Stanton, Nebraska to Emil and Elsie (Lehman) Koch. Their family moved to the southern WI area when Cookie was five years old.
Cookie married Marvin Thompson in 1955 and they were married for 63 years until Marv’s passing in 2018. Cookie spent nearly her entire married life on the Thompson family dairy farm on the western edge of Verona. Their former farm is now the location of the new Verona Area High School.
Cookie is survived by her three children David (Carol) Thompson of Tracy CA; Dale (Julie) Thompson of Verona WI; and Dawn (Jim) Weber of Delafield. She is also survived by five grandchildren; Jordan (Becky) Thompson of Verona, WI; Nicholas Thompson of Toledo, OH; Anna Thompson of Tracy, CA; Maggie Weber of Dublin, Ireland and Sarah Weber of Whitewater, WI. She was also “Aunt Cookie” to twelve beloved nieces and nephews who she loved like her own children.
Cookie was a long time member of St. James Lutheran Church in Verona, WI. She knew Christ and is now home with our Father.
Cookie was a loving spouse, mother and grandmother. She was a hard working farm wife. She also sold Avon for over 25 years and was known by many people in Verona. Like many of her generation, her life was her family. Both mom and dad sacrificed much for the betterment and education of their family.
The family would like to thank many people, including the various pastors of St. James Lutheran church, especially Pastors Kurt Billings and Peter Narum; long time caregiver Tyler (TJ) Butler; the staff at Noel Manor and Heartland Hospice. We would also like to acknowledge the excellent staff at SSM Dean West Clinic; SSM St. Marys Hospital and St Marys Care Center. We would specifically like to thank Dr. Diana Choles of SSM Dean Clinic for providing exceptional and compassionate care for both Cookie and Marv for many years.
Due to Covid, a private funeral service will be held at St James Lutheran Church. Interment will be at Verona Cemetery, Verona WI. A live stream of Cookie’s funeral service will be available at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 26, 2020. Directions to join the live stream can be found on the Ryan Funeral Home website or visit St. James youtube channel: StJamesVerona.
In lieu of flowers if you are so inclined, please consider a donation to St James Lutheran church, St. Mary’s Foundation or the charity of your choice.
