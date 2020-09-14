Diane Mary Odegard, 73 of Oregon died on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital Hospice in Madison, WI.
She was born July 12, 1947 in Chicago, IL to Arthur and Marion Drinkwater. She married Doug Odegard on February 19, 1966 and he survives.
Also surviving are her Mother, Marion, Son Doug (Brenda) Odegard of Oregon, Granddaughter Paige Odegard of Tomah, Grandson Jacob Odegard of Oregon, Sister Donna Barger of Oregon, Brothers Dennis (Betty) Drinkwater of Edgerton and Duane (Vicky) Drinkwater of Madison.
Her father Arthur preceded her in death.
Diane was a long-time resident of Oregon. She graduated from Oregon High School in 1965 and worked at Bormann's Clothing, Verona Press, Oregon Observer and Stoughton Courier Hub.
She loved spending time with her Dog Jax, long road trips, NASCAR and Packer and Badger football.
A celebration of life will be held at a future date.
Memorial Contributions can be made to: National Kidney Foundation at www.kidney.org.