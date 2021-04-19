Dayle G. Meyer, age 94, of Bloomington, WI passed away on Sunday April 11, 2021 at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg, WI. He was born on March 3, 1927 in Bloomington the son of George and Marie (Welsh) Meyer. After graduating high school in 1945, Dayle spent two years in the Army and stationed in Germany. On May 4, 1949, Dayle married Jane Hampton in Prairie du Chien and together they raised eight children in Bloomington.
Dayle worked many years with his father in the Ford tractor business as a mechanic. In 1974, Dayle and Jane built the Tafton House. In 1978, Dayle and Jane moved to Verona. He retired from the Verona Area School District in 1995, and in 1996 they built their retirement home and moved back to Bloomington. Dayle was very proud to be a volunteer fire fighter, and serviced as Chief in Bloomington and also Assistant Chief in Verona. Serving a total of 63 years. Through out Jane’s career as a daycare provider in Verona, Dayle was proudly known as “Papa Dayle” by many children who were cared for in their home.
Dayle is survived by his seven children; Susan and Terry Reed of Mecosta, MI, Sally and Terrence Wobig of Winona, MN, Stan and Ann Meyer of Verona, Bryon and Diane Meyer of Verona, Peggy and Greg Hicks of Belleville, Lisa Powers and Jeff Suchomel of Sun Prairie, and Wendy and Rob Boelkes of Mt. Horeb, and was a very proud Pa/PaPa to 21 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and four great-grandchildren on the way, special friend Ruth Mergen and her children, and a very special family of many years, the Glenn and Joann Brewer family.
Dayle was preceded in death by his parents, wife Jane, two sons; Stephen and Joseph, sister Shirley Thompson, and grandson Zachary Joseph Powers.
A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 A.M on Saturday June 19, 2021 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Bloomington with burial to follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery with Military Honors. Visitation will be held from 9:00 A.M. until the time of service at the church on Saturday morning. The Larson Family Funeral Home in Fennimore is assisting the family and online condolences may be made at wwwlarsonfuneralhomes.com
Larson Family Funeral Home
925 10th St.
Fennimore, WI 53809
Phone-608-822-6512