Cleo M. Hoffman, age 96, daughter of Norbert and Marie (Kaul) Munz, passed away on August 4, 2020. She married Eugene S. Hoffman. She is survived by her 2 brothers, Louis, and David (Kathy); her 9 children; John (Sherry), Mary Jo (Paul) Gevelinger, Dennis (Sally), Patrick, Peter (Debra), Kevin (Debbie), Donna (Robert) Frankenberg, Cathy (Gary) Bindl, Robert (special friend Lauri); 18 grandchildren; and 25 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, 3 sisters and 4 brothers, her husband, daughter-in-law Virginia (wife of Patrick), one grandchild and one great-grandchild.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at ST. ANDREW CATHOLIC CHURCH, 301 N. Main St., Verona, with Father Rob Butz presiding. A Private Interment will follow at St. Andrew Catholic Cemetery.
