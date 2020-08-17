Carol Mae (Thompson) Miller went to her heavenly home on August 11, 2020 at St Mary’s Hospital with family at her side.
Carol was born January 30,1929 to Pearl and Bert Thompson. She lived in Verona all of her life, graduating from Verona High School in 1947. She married her high school sweetheart, Alexander R. on September 9, 1948. Carol worked at the Wisconsin Telephone Company until she stayed home to dedicate her life to her family. Carol was a member of Memorial Baptist Church and was a member of the Ladies Aid. She was a Girl Scout leader and served as the chairman for the American Red Cross blood drive in Verona for many years. Carol loved her family and enjoyed organizing family gatherings. She and Al enjoyed winter visits to Fort Myers Beach and spending family time at the cottages. Carol enjoyed attending Badger football and hockey games with Al and lifetime friends, Dorothy and Paul Marty. Her family was her life. She loved and supported them through both good and bad times.
She is survived by her children – Sharon Lutz of Janesville, Jane and Jeff Metzler of Stoughton, and Al and Julie Miller of Verona. She also leaves behind her beloved grandchildren Heather (Jeremy) Burton, Sarah (Jon) Oswald, Melissa (Doug) Newton, Jeffrey (Amy) Metzler, Betsy (Amos) Pearson, Nathan Miller, and Jon (Jessica) Miller and 14 wonderful great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister in laws, Shirley Knight, Delores “Cookie” Thompson and Joan Miller as well as many special nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband of 71 years, Alex, parents, and siblings: Lester Thompson, Marvin Thompson and Beverley (Eldon) Himsel and her son in law, Keith Lutz.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Memorial Baptist Church, 201 S. Main Street, Verona, with Rev. Jeremy Scott officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Friday at the church. A private family interment will follow at Verona Cemetery.
Thank you to the staff of Ingleside Communities for their care.
Memorials may be made to Memorial Baptist Church.
