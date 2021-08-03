The collection of talent in the pool for the Madison All-City Swimming Championships on Saturday, July 31, at Seminole Pool in Fitchburg, featured several of the top swimmers for Verona Area/Mount Horeb and a trio of Division I college commits.
Yet, 10-year-old Emmie Goodavish had a historic performance that may never be replicated. Goodavish won the 50-meter breaststroke in 42.54 seconds to break the All-City record even though Seminole is the only pool that is 26.5-meters. That came one day after Goodavish broke the All-City yards record at Maple Bluff. She also took second in the 50 freestyle (32.30).
“A swimmer has never had the opportunity to break multiple All-City records in the same event in the same year prior to 2021,” Ridgewood coach Bill Wuerger said. “Normally the meet is held at one site, but this year it was divided up into six sites with different length pools.”
A trio of Division I collegiate swimmers highlighted the meet with Anna te Duits, an Edgewood senior and University of Wisconsin-Madison commit swimming for Nakoma; Edgewood senior teammate Abby Reid, who also committed to the Badgers a month ago and Madison West 2021 graduate Bridget Sullivan, a UNLV commit, who was competing with Shorewood Hills.
The Seminole Swim Team’s 200-medley relay team of Hannah Mello, Maia Blas, Isabella Granetzke and Kenzie Zuhel finished second place with a time of 2 minutes, 10.98 seconds, 2.6 seconds behind champion Shorewood. Both Zuehl and Blas are going to be seniors at Verona Area High School.
Blas said she wanted to focus this summer on events she usually doesn’t swim.
“I’m usually a sprint freestyler,” Blas said. “During the summer, I really wanted to work on the breaststroke and IM, and I really wanted to hammer those in and see how I could do with those.”
Blas swims for Seminole and the Madison Aquatics Club in the summer. She sees the rewards from finetuning her strokes with two club teams.
“It helps me enjoy swimming because it’s a lot of fun and it helps keep me in shape,” Blas said. “If I get tired, Seminole helps keep me refreshed and it makes me love swimming even more.”
Zuehl always looks forward to the All-City meet. It’s not only the competition, but the camaraderie.
“I love the community coming together and I love to dress up,” she said. “This summer my goal was just to have fun.”
Zuehl has been swimming a lot of freestyle events and said this year she decided to switch it up and swim breaststroke.
During the high school season, Zuehl will be the Wildcats’ top sprinter in the 50 and 100 free, but she’s open to swimming in any event.
“I will do whatever the team needs,” she said. “I think we will be even stronger this year. We have some really good freshmen coming on and a great group returning.”
Ridgewood’s Ellen Osthelder finished second in the 200-meter individual medley with a time of 2 minutes, 36.03 seconds and second in the 100 butterfly (1:10.13).
Osthelder teamed with Chloe Plautz, Isabella Gonzales and Kiara Bissen to take second in the 200 free relay (1:58.12).
Bissen added a third-place finish in the 100 breaststroke (1:22.03).
Granetzke finished third in the 100 freestyle (1:02.92), third in the 200 individual medley (2:37.29) and third in the 100 butterfly (1:10.57).
Ridgewood won the All-City Championships after racking up 2,746 points to outdistance Middelton (2,124) in the 13-team field. Seminole took third (2,103). Ridgewood captured the title for the second straight season. They also won in 2019, but there was no All-City meet last summer because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Ridgewood has won 23 of the past 26 All-CIty championships, including a 14-year title run from 1995-2008.
Seminole’s Samantha Vega took fourth in the 200 IM (2:38.29) and Mello placed fourth in the 100 back (1:12.81). In the 200 free relay, Seminole’s Granetzke, Vega, Mello and Zuehl placed fourth (1:58.96).
te Duits, swimming for Nakoma, won a title in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:08.07. She also took second in the 100 breaststroke (1:21.81) for Nakoma.
Reid, a Nakoma teammate, placed fifth in the 100 free (1:04.43) and fifth in the 100 fly (1:13.40).
In the 13-14-year-old division, Ridgewood’s Jillian Holler won two individual titles in the 100 free (1:03.37) and 100 back (1:11.98). Holler will be a freshman at Madison Memorial.
“Jillian is one of the top incoming high school freshmen in the state,” Wuerger said. “We’re glad she chose to compete at All-City this year. The Wisconsin Club State Meet was held in Pleasant Prairie the same weekend.”
Seminole’s Emily Spielman, 14, finished first in the 100 IM (1:13.26) and took third in the 100 fly (32.55). Teammate Kennedy Faris took second in the 100 free (1:06.27) and second in the 100 fly (32.37).
Amelia McCartney, 14, of Ridgewood, who will be a freshman at Verona, took third in the 100 breaststroke (1:15.42) and fifth in the 100 fly (33.01). Teammate Annika Curran, 13, finished second in the 100 breaststroke (1:24.08) and took third in the 100 IM (1:15.20).
Lauren Konarske, 13, Hawk’s Landing, tied Packcrest’s Hannah Machleidt for third in the 100 breaststroke (1:27.68) and Seminole’s Katherine McClure placed fourth in the 100 IM (1:15.66).
Molly Hoppe, 12, Oregon who is a member of the Seminole Swim Team, captured titles in the 50 back (33.98) and 100 IM (1:17.67). She won the 100 IM by three seconds over Sophia Miller of Hawks Landing.
Zuehl is in her third year as a junior coach for the 11-12 age group.
“I see myself making very similar mistakes that the younger kids do too,” Zuehl said. “When I explain it to them it helps my understanding also.”
Miller finished second in the 50 free (31.16) and in the 100 IM. Ridgewood’s Sara Osthelder took second in the 50 fly (34.54) and third in the 50 back (36.98).
Seminole’s Kate Konopacki placed fourth in the 50 breaststroke (43.85).
In the girls 9-10 year-old division, Ridgewood’s Mallory Heil won the 50 back (39.48) and the 50 fly (37.49). Ridgewood’s Annika Slager finished second in the 100 IM (1:29.82) and second in the 50 breaststroke (45.11). Ridgewood’s Sage Walker took third in the 50 fly (43.26) and teammate Ella Urban added a fourth-place finish in the 50 free (37.45).
Ridgewood had three top-four finishers in the 8 and younger girls division. Emma Seavy won the 25 back (23.78) and Annaliese Erickson took second in the 25 fly (25.05). Teammate Amanda Crow placed fourth in the 25 fly (26.96).
Seminole’s Zoey Brystol won the 25 breaststroke (27.05) and teammate Kacie Nemeth finished fourth in the 25 back (25.39).