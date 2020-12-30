The Verona boys hockey team racked up 20 goals over the span of three straight wins last week.
The Wildcats rolled by Monroe 9-1 on Tuesday, Dec. 22, at the Stateline Ice and Community Expo, and the next day edged out Dubuque 3-2 at the Mystique Community Ice Center. The Wildcats then routed Sun Prairie 8-0 on Saturday, Dec. 26 in Monroe.
Verona (8-3) has won three straight games as it traveled to play Notre Dame de La Baie Academy on Wednesday, Dec. 30, at the Cornerstone Community Center in Ashwaubenon.
Senior defenseman Nathan Jurrens remained out last week with a foot injury and is currently in a boot to prevent further injury. Verona coach Scott Mirwald said Jurrens will be re-evaluated this week after putting weight on it last week.
“There is no reason to rush him back depending on our schedule going forward,” Mirwald said.
The game against Notre Dame is a rematch of last year’s Division 1 state championship where the Wildcats beat the Tritons 2-1 in overtime. Notre Dame, ranked No. 2 in Division 1, has been ranked No. 1 most of the season, but lost to Hudson recently.
Mirwald told the Press he expected it to be a tough match-up between the state tournament rivals, adding that while the players are looking forward to the game, it will be a test of the team’s third line and ability to balance one another.
“This whole season has been, ‘what are we playing for?’” he said. “We don’t have that big incentive of we have to get ready for the playoffs. We don’t know what will happen going forward.
“We have to be ready to go back to the WIAA when and if it happens.”
Verona 9, Monroe 1
Verona sophomore forward Reece Cordray scored three goals to power the Wildcats to a win over Monroe on Dec. 22.
“It’s definitely nice to get a good start going and get some goals on the board,” Cordray said. “It gave us some confidence for the rest of the game.”
Cordray netted the hat trick all in the first period. He scored his first goal on assists from Samuel Iszczyszyn and senior defenseman Josh Osting at 10 minutes, 7 seconds. About four minutes later, Cordray scored again on assists from senior forward Leo Renlund and Osting.
“It was a back-door pass from Leo Renlund and the goalie had no chance,” Cordray said. “It’s one of the main scoring plays we have been working on. It’s a great way to get a scoring chance early.”
Moments later, Iszczyszyn scored to extend Verona’s lead to 3-0. After the Cheesemakers scored on a penalty shot, Cordray scored his third goal on a pass by freshman defenseman David Dina at 3:15.
Cordray said the key was outworking Monroe every shift and getting pucks to the net.
Verona dominated the game outshooting Monroe 70-21. Verona goaltender Owen Hebgen had 20 saves.
“He made the big saves when he needed to,” Mirwald said of Hebgen. “I don’t think he had any real difficult sustained pressure on him.”
The Wildcats scored four more goals in the second period. Osting started the scoring with an assist by Renlund 57 seconds into the second. Brady Stebbeds then scored at 9:08 to extend the Wildcats’ lead to 6-1. Haessig scored two goals in the second. He scored his first goal on assists from Renlund and Osting at 7:38. Haessig scored his second goal on assists from Andrew Aune and junior forward Anthony Heinrichs with 47 seconds left in the second that pushed the lead to 8-1.
Renlund scored the final goal on passes from Iszczyszyn and Osting at 14:05 in the third period.
“(Monroe) just (has) one line and they know that,” Mirwald said. “We can roll with three or four lines most of the game and we have that depth.”
Verona 3, Dubuque 2
The Wildcats scored three goals in the third period to pull out a win over Dubuque on Wednesday, Dec. 23, at the Mystique Community Ice Center, home of the Dubuque Fighting Saints, a Tier I junior hockey team in the United States Hockey League.
Verona 8, Sun Prairie 0
Haessig and Cordray each scored two goals to lead the Wildcats to a shutout of Big Eight Conference rival Sun Prairie on Dec. 26 at SLICE in Monroe.
Big Eight Conference athletic directors agreed to cancel the winter sports season and league champions will not be crowned. However, many prep hockey teams have agreed to play a club hockey season under the Wisconsin Amateur Hockey Association and the first matchup between the two teams came on Saturday.
Iszczyszyn was in the center of most scoring chances, racking up five assists. Verona jumped out to a 2-0 lead on first-period goals from Stebbeds and Maxwell Code. The goal by Codde was assisted by Easton Simpson.
The Wildcats broke the game open with six goals in the second period. Aune scored on an assist by Dina to start the outburst in the second. Moments later, Haessig scored his first goal to give the Wildcats a 4-0 lead.
Renlund scored on an assist by Aune and Cordray scored on a helper by Troy Tollefson to extend Verona’s lead to 6-0 at 9:29. Cordray scored his second goal of the game after firing a shot to the top shelf of the Cardinals’ goaltender to give the Wildcats a 7-0 lead.
Haessig capped the second with his second goal that came on a pass by Iszczyszyn at 5:30 in the second.
Verona senior goaltender Kaden Grant had nine saves and Hebgen had four saves.