In the first few months of 2020, dozens of Wildcats propelled themselves and their teams to state competitions.
Unfortunately, after Verona Area High School’s triumphs in hockey, athletes didn’t get a chance to step foot onto their fields or tracks for spring and summer.
In mid-March, as the COVID-19 pandemic prompted the state to close schools and most sports were set on the back burner, the future accomplishments of spring and fall sports athletes slipped away out of reach. Despite the cancelations and postponements, there are still many athletic accomplishments that can be celebrated.
Prior to the pandemic, Verona Area High School was well represented at the state level with three teams making state runs last winter. The Verona boys hockey team won its second state title in program history and in a first time state appearance the Madison Metro Lynx girls hockey team brought home the silver trophy as the state runner-up.
A new VAHS opened with expanded athletic training and facility options that give athletic teams the flexibility to practice inside. The Verona Area/Madison Edgewood gymnastics team stunned a talented field and qualified for the WIAA Division 1 state meet to end Middleton’s run of eight straight state appearances. Oscar Best proved that he was in elite company in the pool after winning two medals at the state meet.
1. Verona boys hockey wins state title
Forward Leo Renlund and the boys hockey team made their luck when it counted, winning two games in overtime to win the Division 1 state championship in March.
Third-seeded Verona stunned top-seeded Notre Dame de la Baie 2-1 in overtime on Saturday, March 7, at the Alliant Energy Center’s Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
During overtime minutes, as the teams remained tied, Renlund caught an airborne puck from Notre Dame goaltender Bo Buckley. He then quickly dropped the puck and fired a shot just under Buckley’s legs 6:17 minutes into overtime for the victory.
Renlund ripped off his helmet and tossed it in the air as the celebration began for the Wildcats (25-4) after his goal gave the Wildcats a second state title and first since 2014.
The Wildcats were in the state tournament for the third straight year.
“It’s my biggest goal for sure,” Renlund told the Press following the win. “I know there was a little bit of luck involved. But I can definitely chalk it up to all of the hours in the basement and all the hours of practice, just knowing where I should be.”
The Tritons outshot the Wildcats 31-20 in that final game, and had golden opportunities on back-to-back power plays midway through the second period. Verona first-team All-State goaltender Kaden Grant stopped several shots to keep Verona within striking distance. Grant made 14 of his 30 saves in the second period.
Verona advanced to the title game with 1-0 double-overtime victory over second-seeded Chippewa Falls a day earlier in the state semifinals.
Verona forward Walker Haessig netted the game-winning goal on a rebound after a massive scrum in the crease to top Chippewa Falls at the 3:21 mark of the second overtime. Rufenacht and defenseman Josh Osting assisted on Haessig’s 18th goal of the season.
“I thought Cale (Rufenacht) was going to finish it, but the puck popped out to me,” Haessig said. “The goalie made a stick save on the first try, but I batted it in. I couldn’t believe it went in.”
Grant made 31 saves for his 10th shutout of the season.
2. Metro Lynx finish as state runner-up
The Madison Metro Lynx girls hockey co-op had a historic season of firsts en route to finishing as the state runner-up in the program’s first state appearance.
The Metro Lynx went on to win the Badger Conference for the first time in program history, sharing the title with the Cap City Cougars and Rock County Fury. The Lynx knocked off Milwaukee University, Central Wisconsin and Hudson for the first time and climbed the Division 1 rankings with statement wins. The Lynx beat the Cap CIty Cougars 3-0 in a sectional final to punch its ticket to state.
The Lynx earned the No. 1 seed in the state tournament and beat fourth-seeded Rock County Fury 5-2 in a rubber match on March 5. Verona’s Racel Mirwald scored two goals to lead the Lynx.
In the championship game, the Lynx lost to the Fox Cities Stars 5-3.
The second-seeded Stars (22-7) won their second straight state title by outshooting the Lynx 38-18, finished 2-for-5 on the power play and killed all four penalties.
Trailing 2-0, the Lynx got on the board when defenseman Lauren Johnson dished a pass to defenseman Grace Bonnell in the left slot and Bonnell sent a cross-ice pass to senior forward Sydney Raaths, who beat Scriboski for her 33rd goal of the season.
The Lynx then committed three straight penalties and killed the first and third, but not the second and the Stars took a 4-1 lead.
The Lynx rallied with two straight goals to cut the deficit to one goal. Johnson scored in front off an assist from forward Kaya Pelton-Byce with 4:41 left before the second intermission. Forward Mia Goetzke snuck the puck into the back of the net amid a scrum in front 2:04 into the third period. Raaths and Mirwald assisted on the goal to cut the STar’s lead to 4-3.
3. New VAHS offers state-of-the-art athletic facilities
For the first time, every high school student athlete will be able to play on their “home field” without having to leave campus.
Previously, outdoor sports like football, track and field and cross country were able to play on campus, but others such as soccer, baseball and softball had to relocate to Reddan Soccer Park, Stampfl Field or the softball fields behind Country View Elementary School.
The new high school campus located on the far west side of Verona offers a dedicated cross country course in Steward’s Woods. A key facility is a fieldhouse that has five basketball courts – one with a wooden floor for competition game play, with four other sets of hoops for practice. The fieldhouse has a six-lane track for indoor practice, a long-jump pit, triple-jump pit and area for pole vaulting and shot put.
Students will also be able to run indoors on the track in the fieldhouse, although the flooring on the track isn’t meant to withstand track cleats, as the lanes overlap with practice basketball courts.
The weight room is equipped with a turf that will allow students to pull sleds while training indoors, TV screens so coaches can project what workouts students need to be doing and a cardio room with treadmills, bikes and a machine that can help a student develop their swing for baseball, softball or golf.
The new high school building also includes two pools – one an eight-lane competition pool for the swim teams with a diving board area, the other a warm water pool that can be used by community members and students for open swim, lessons and exercise. Those two pools join the Natatorium, at what’s now Badger Ridge Middle School and Core Knowledge Charter School.
4. Veronal/Madison Edgewood gymnastics makes state run
The Verona/Madison Edgewood girls gymnastics team made a surprise run to the Division 1 state meet and finished 10th.
The Wildcats/Crusaders finished second at the Middleton sectional with 137.300 points to qualify for state, 1.075 points away from sectional champion Madison Memorial.
The Wildcats/Crusaders led the Cardinals by 1.425 points going into the final apparatus — the uneven bars.
“With our qualification to state being completely unexpected, we had no real expectations going into this meet other than to gain the experience of how it all works,” VA/ME coach Rachael Hauser said. “I was very impressed with the whole team’s performance. I expected that nerves might get to them, but they actually handled it much better than I thought they would.”
Hailey Dohnal and Ella Crowley also qualified for state in the all-around competition. Dohnal finished fourth at the sectional (35.20) and Crowley took fifth (34.625). The top five finishers on each apparatus qualified for state.
Dohnal won a sectional championship in the vault with a score of 9.15. She scored a 9.2 on her second attempt, but an average is taken from two judges on two attempts.
The Wildcat/Crusaders placed 10th out of 11 teams in the state team competition with a score of 134.482 on March 6, at Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High School. The Wildcats/Crusaders finished 0.27 points behind ninth-place Marshfield.
Dohnal finished 16th on the balance beam (9.117) and 22nd in the all-around competition (34.883) a day later. Freshman Ella Crowley took 23rd in the all-around (34.267).
In addition to her top-16 performance on the floor, Dohnal finished 18th on the vault (8.85) and 20th on the balance beam (9.083). Crowley placed 25th on the vault (8.167) and notched a 9.367 score on the beam, 8.833 on the floor and 7.9 on the bars.
Sophomore Alyssa Fischer scored a team-best 8.2 on the uneven bars. Dohnal had a team-best 8.783 on the vault and sophomore Noelya Jaime Janaite scored an 8.717 on the vault.
5. Best wins two medals at state
Verona Area/Mount Horeb’s Oscar Best had a record-breaking performance and won two medals at the Division 1 state meet on Feb. 22, at the University of Wisconsin-Madison Natatorium.
Best finished third in the 100-yard butterfly, breaking his previous school record with a time of 50.25 seconds.
He teamed with seniors Kyle Hoppe and Gabe Piscitelli and sophomore Max McCartney in the sixth-place 200 freestyle relay (1:27.01).
The Wildcats finished eighth in the team standings with 92 points. Big Eight Conference rival Middleton captured the state title (228), just ahead of Waukesha South/Catholic Memorial (222).
Best added an 11th-place finish in the 50 free (21.60).