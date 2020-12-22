Verona boys basketball coach Reggie Patterson couldn’t sleep on Friday, Dec. 18, with a scheduled open gym set to return on Saturday.
“I got up at 4 a.m. and was up all night (on Saturday) because I was so excited and happy to be in the gym,” Patterson said. “For me as a coach, it’s always a blessing to be back in the gym. It’s bigger than me. It’s about the players and the families.”
The small group winter sports practices, open gyms and coaching contact days will return to Verona Area High School this week, but the clock is ticking on whether they will play any games this season before postseason tournaments begin.
When the Public Health Madison and Dane County order banning indoor gatherings expired Wednesday, Dec. 16, Verona, like many high schools, moved back into small group practices with 10 student-athletes or less at a time. Masks are required and social distancing practices for winter sport skills will be conducted, Verona Area High School Athletic Director Joel Zimba said.
A new Dane County order limiting indoor gatherings to 10 or less and outdoor gatherings at 25 or less is in effect until Jan. 13.
Zimba said the district is following PHMDC reopening metrics regarding the in-person return-to-school.
“Our return-to-athletics will coincide with our return-to-school,” Zimba said. “We will do what we can under the county’s restrictions.”
The wrestling regionals are slated for Jan. 30, followed by girls basketball regional games Feb. 9, 12 and 13. Boys basketball regionals are scheduled for Feb. 16, 19 and 20. Sectional play for each sport follows the next week. That means there is a tight one-month window if games and wrestling matches can start Jan. 14.
The monkey wrench is that since the Big Eight Conference canceled the fall sports season, most schools in the league, including Verona, moved fall sports back to an alternative season starting in February and March. There is no slot on the calendar to move the winter sports season back and schools have had to scramble with making decisions whether to play all games outside of Dane County.
If and when a proposal is sent to the Verona school board to play all road games outside of the county is up for debate. All sports in the county have been on ice since the COVID-19 pandemic spread across the state last March.
It’s been more than nine months since any Verona student-athletes have participated in WIAA competition. During the month-long indoor gathering ban, VAHS coaches still worked with athletes through Zoom video conference calls.
When asked whether Verona would pursue playing games outside of the county to give student-athletes a chance to participate in the postseason, Zimba said a decision like that would be up to the school board and administration.
Patterson said he’s proud to have the opportunity to schedule contact days as a first-year coach with the boys basketball team.
“COVID-19 has got in the way of sports, but it hasn’t stopped us,” he said. “We all want to play, but it’s bigger than us. It’s a step at a time.”
The Verona boys hockey team started playing a club season not sanctioned with the WIAA, but under the Wisconsin Amateur Hockey Association. All of the Wildcats’ hockey games are road games outside of Dane County.
Both the Verona Area/Madison Edgewood gymnastics team and the Verona Area/Mount Horeb boys swim team are starting practices again and they are scheduled to have virtual meets this season. Each team would compete at their home site at VAHS and their opponents would compete at their own school in small group performances socially distanced. Judges and officials would be remote to score the meet and then provide results.
Winter sports coaches will screen athletes for COVID-19 symptoms when practices re-start this week. Group practice times will be spaced out and equipment will be sanitized after each use.
During a special meeting on Dec. 16, the WIAA Board discussed the possibility of extending the wrestling season two weeks, but no action was taken. The revised 13-week wrestling calendar was approved in August.