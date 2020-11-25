The Verona Area/Madison Edgewood girls gymnastics team held just one practice before Public Health Madison and Dane County issued an order banning indoor gatherings because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
That includes in-person games, sports and competitions, putting an end to small group practices and open gyms that some schools like Verona had started. Practice for girls basketball, gymnastics, boys and girls hockey started Monday, Nov. 16. Practice for boys basketball, wrestling and boys swimming was scheduled to start practice Monday, Nov. 23.
The challenge during the next month will be developing routines to prepare for the first meet, Verona Area/Madison Edgewood gymnastics coach Rachael Hauser told the Press. She said many gymnasts have new floor routines or routines that have been modified to accommodate new skills, and it takes a lot of repetition to get comfortable with the change in choreography.
“Since the majority of the team has been working out for the last few months, I’m not so much worried about skills or conditioning levels, but more about getting new routines competition-ready,” Hauser said.
Verona Area High School athletic director Joel Zimba said the new county order barring gatherings is a challenge for all the teams. He noted that high school teams will have to abide by the WIAA’s minimum required practice time before competition can begin.
“We have to do our best to support one another and work within the constraints that we have once we are allowed to get going again in Dane County,” Zimba said. “It pushes everything back, which is always more of a challenge.”
The state is still requiring face masks and the county is limiting outdoor gatherings are limited to 10 people or less. Anyone hosting a gathering could face a fine of $1,000 plus court costs.
Zimba said no winter sports teams at Verona are planning small group practices outside but they will be allowed to conduct virtual coaching sessions on Zoom and other platforms. Some VAHS student-athletes are taking advantage of club sports opportunities and playing in tournaments in other states.
Both the Verona girls and boys basketball teams were waiting to start official practices until county health restrictions were not as tight and more practice activities were allowed. Both the VAHS girls and boys basketball teams were planning to have open gyms starting this week instead of official practices.
Under a WIAA adjusted in-season ruling for this year, student-athletes are allowed to play in two in-season events. In past years, athletes were limited to just two other games in season. Since Verona hasn’t officially started basketball practice, VAHS student-athletes are not limited to just two events at this time, while other players at schools like Middleton High School who have started official basketball practices are limited to just two events.
“I think we need to focus on what kids need to do for their mental health,” Verona girls basketball coach Angie Murphy said. “Girls and boys are allowed to pursue other opportunities until we start practice.”
Murphy said she’s waiting to use her five additional coaching contact days until some county restrictions are lifted.
Prior to the latest county order, the COVID-19 safety measures included players wearing masks, temperature and health self-checks and drills spaced six feet or more apart. For the gymnastics team, equipment was sprayed with disinfectant after each drill and hand sanitizer stations were spread out across the gym, Hauser said.
She added that the team has been eager to practice.
“I think the surprise trip to state last season really lit a fire with this group, and they have been working extremely hard all summer coming off that experience,” Hauser said.
Hauser said all gymnasts on the VA/ME have lists of skills and goals to be working on, including some long-term goals that aren’t for this season.
“I’m confident that if we can get back in the gym, we will at minimum be able to do some virtual meets,” Hauser said.