Participation in sports is not associated with an increased risk of COVID-19 among Wisconsin high school student-athletes, according to findings in a recent report from the physician for the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Athletic Department.
Whether those survey findings lead to any changes in Public Health Madison of Dane County’s COVID-19 restrictions regarding reopening schools to play winter sports remains uncertain.
Big Eight Conference league winter sports competitions were canceled for 2020-21 on Friday, Oct. 19, and no conference champions will be crowned because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the county’s restrictions on gatherings.
Verona Area High School Athletic Director Joel Zimba told the Press the plan for VAHS is to allow winter sports practices based on county guidelines.“Health experts must continue to share and consider a wide range and as much information as possible with their peers when making these difficult decisions,” he said
For the study, Dr. Andrew Watson collected data from 207 schools that restarted fall sports, representing more than 30,000 student-athletes who participated in more than 16,000 practices and 4,000 games in September. Each school had implemented a COVID-19 plan for athletics.
The survey counted 271 cases of COVID-19 reported among student-athletes from Sept. 6 to Oct. 3. Of those, 30% couldn’t confirm an idefinified source through contract tracing, only one reported case (0.5%) was attributed to transmission through sports activities and none resulted in hospitalization or death, according to the report.
A major finding was that COVID-19 positive case rates were actually lower among teenagers in schools that played fall sports than the rest of the state. The case rate per 100,000 children for schools with fall sports was 901, while the rate for other 14-17 year olds across the state was 1,035, based on the survey.
In his report, Watson recommended efforts to assess COVID-19 risk among youth athletes be expanded and replicated in other populations to provide a more complete picture of the risk of transmission during sports participation.