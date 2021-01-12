With the Verona Area School District’s approval to play games outside of Dane County starting this week, the next month could be like a rollercoaster going backward.
And that’s if things go as scheduled.
Already, the high school girls basketball team has been shut down for 10 days after a player tested positive for COVID-19, coach Angie Murphy told the Press. The first three games this week have been canceled, and the first game the team can play would be Jan. 21, at Brookfield Central.
Even for teams with no further disruptions, the first games of the winter sports season will come with two to three weeks left before postseason play begins. The season generally will be one-third or less of the typical schedule schools play. And then fall sports begin in February and March and spring sports begin in April.
There is no playbook or road map for this year’s sports season. For some students and coaches, if a team can play one game before the end of the season, they are considering that a success story.
And for one sports team, boys hockey games have already started, even though none have been sanctioned by the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association.
Verona was one of the first districts in Dane County to agree to play high school games outside of the county, with athletic director Joel Zimba announcing Dec. 23 that winter sports could play games starting Jan. 12 after he and district superintendent Dean Gorrell developed a return to play plan. Since then, most other school districts in the county have followed suit.
“This whole thing is about trying to provide an opportunity,” Zimba said. “This whole situation isn’t ideal. This decision was not made because of the postseason.”
But the WIAA has not moved back any of its postseason schedule, with most counties having allowed sports to go on since the fall.
In Dane County, games have been prohibited based on Madison Public Health and Dane County’s order that limits gatherings to 10 people or fewer inside and 25 or fewer outside. That ruling changed Monday, Jan. 11, to 50 people outside but still requires social distancing for high risk sports, which generally are contact sports such as football and basketball.
Despite the COVID setback, Murphy has been an outspoken advocate for a return to in-person school and winter sports in Dane County. She has cited rising cases of depression, anxiety and teenage suicide in tweets and pointed out that sports taught her leadership and how to win and lose and gave her confidence and self esteem.
“In my family, athletics is a huge part of our identity and our bond,” Murphy tweeted in October. “You may think we are crazy and our priorities are wrong, but my participation in sports growing up did more for shaping my life than my high school valedictorian award ever did.”
For the boys hockey team, it’s been 10 months since the squad captured the WIAA Division 1 state championship. While the team has been playing for the past several weeks, it started the season as a club team playing under the Wisconsin Amateur Hockey Association and is 9-3.
It canceled its game against Oregon last week to get 10 days of practice in before playing Notre Dame de la Baie Academy in its first WIAA-sanctioned game of the season Saturday, Jan. 16.
“The purpose of it is to leave the county to play teams that have already started to play and have safety protocols,” Zimba said. “There has been success with programs doing it.”
Wrestling teams across the state are limited to one dual or tournament per week this season. Verona will compete in a regional on Jan. 30, which means they will have two multi-team dual meets before postseason play starts.
The complexity of scheduling games and practices with the overlapping seasons and establishing and enforcing safety protocols adds to the difficulty of an already tough job of being a coach. And the politics of the pandemic and in-person education are a factor, as well.
Murphy is a strong proponent of sports being an outlet for students’ social and emotional needs.
“Allowing virtual education doesn’t mean a school values sports over education, it means you equally value students’ health and well being,” she wrote in a Tweet Oct. 16.
Following protocols
The return to sports comes with many new rules.
Masks and at least 6 feet of social distance will be required for all basketball and hockey players on the court, ice and bench.
Athletes must fill out a health screening form before every practice and game. A follow-up COVID-19 tracing verification form before a game and again one week after a game are also required.
Each team has a minimum number of practices it must hold before the start of games. Boys and girls basketball teams must hold seven practices, hockey teams need 10 and wrestling teams need eight.
Each winter sports team will play all road games outside of the county. Zimba said VAHS will not host any neutral site games outside of the county.
For Capitol Conference schools, four spectators living in the same household per player are allowed to attend games in-person. Spectators can only watch the game in which their student-athlete plays, and the gyms are cleared between games.
Some schools may allow fans. Other schools are using YouTube, Facebook and online broadcasts.
Overlapping seasons
The delayed fall sports season starting in February and March will overlap with both winter and spring sports.
Boys basketball ends in the first week of March, and the softball, baseball and boys track seasons start April 19, about two weeks before football ends. A few fall sports, such as golf, will continue into mid-May.
Multi-sport athletes will be allowed to play two sports at the same time, Zimba said. Students won’t have to designate a primary sport, but they could be involved in two spring sports at the same time.
“We push for multi-sport athletes,” he said. “We will just have to be flexible.”
Zimba said VAHS coaches will have to work with each other and the student-athletes to make a decision.
“If there are two events on the same day, the student will have to make a choice,” he said.
Scramble to schedule games
There is a tight window for scheduling games for area athletic directors.
After six straight days of basketball practice or games, teams are required to have one day off. Another challenge is finding teams with an opening on their schedule and facilities to play outside of the county.
Many athletic directors are using Twitter, email and the WIAA website to schedule games. However, most of the teams in Dane County are all trying to schedule games at the same time at locations outside of the county.
Zimba is not putting a timetable on when the Verona sports schedules will be released and updated on the Big Eight Conference website.
“We are at the mercy of all of the other programs outside of Dane County and their availability,” he said. “We are coming late to the game. We were given the green light to go outside of Dane County. That doesn’t mean everything is guaranteed.”