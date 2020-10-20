Big Eight Conference league winter sports competitions have been canceled for2020-21, and no conference champions will be crowned because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The conference, which includes Verona Area High School, announced the decision Monday, Oct. 19, in a joint statement from athletic directors. It follows a similar announcement from the nearby Badger Conference Oct. 16.
The decision does not prevent member schools from participating in nonconference competitions, though none can be hosted in Dane County under existing health department orders.
“All schools will be supported in their local decisions and may have the option to schedule non-conference competitions in any sports,” the Big Eight statement reads. “As each district allows, in-person practices, games and workouts may be allowed to occur as adopted by member schools and following public health recommendations.”
As a result, the Verona Area School District will not offer winter sports until COVID-19 metrics have been met for Dane County, VAHS athletic director Joel Zimba wrote in a subsequent news release Oct. 19.
Zimba said the district is following Public Health Madison and Dane County reopening metrics regarding the in-person return-to-school.
“Our return-to-athletics will coincide with our return-to-school,” he said.
Several schools in the conference plan to have virtual learning until at least the start of the second semester regardless of PHMDC metrics.
“We will not have winter sports unless/until they return in-person,” Zimba wrote. “VASD will leave open the possibility of an earlier return, in accordance with PHMDC reopening recommendations.”
If PHMDC reopening metrics are not met before winter sport start dates, Zimba said, coaches can share virtual individual training activities with students, including training workouts like stretching, flexibility, warm-up, speed, strength and conditioning on a virtual platform following WIAA coaching guidelines.
Zimba said fall and spring athletic programs can choose to use their optional WIAA allotted coaching contact days by receiving prior authorization from him and following county health and safety protocols.
The WIAA plans to conduct winter sports and has sent out health guidelines for winter sports, which include boys and girls basketball, gymnastics, boys and girls ice hockey, boys swimming and diving and wrestling.
The Big Eight decision came after the 16-school Badger Conference on Friday, Oct. 16, announced it won’t conduct conference competitions or crown league champions in winter sports.
In the statement from conference athletic directors, it states the Big Eight will collaborate on best practices for offering virtual and small group coaching opportunities and provide ways to engage students by providing mental, emotional, leadership, and fitness support.
The conference will expand work around social justice during the 2020-21 school year by introducing a Big 8 YouTube channel which will be home to conference activities and resources.
The next formal update about Big Eight athletics and winter sports and how the conference plans to proceed is expected after the Big Eight athletic directors meet Nov. 4.