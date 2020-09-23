In the era of leather helmets, a 110-yard football field, five-point touchdowns and four-point field goals, Milwaukee-born Bobby Marshall carved a path as one of the first two Black Americans to play in the NFL.
Although Verona Area High School senior Jackson Acker didn’t know what position or college Marshall played at, he embraced the multi-sport athlete the former University of Minnesota defensive end became. Marshall starred at Central High School in Minneapolis, and later with the Gophers from 1904-1906.
He was the first Black American to play in the Western Conference, which later became the Big Ten, and he later joined Fritz Pollard as the first Black Americans to play in the NFL.
It’s the centennial anniversary of Marshall’s debut in the NFL with the Rock Island Independents, and although many of the rules and regulations have changed in football, the early 1900s helped shape today’s game.
Acker said having Marshall open the door to football means a lot.
“I wouldn’t be here without all of the people who came here before me,” Acker said. “They paved the way for all of the minorities in sports. I’m grateful for that.”
At 6 foot 1, 215-pounds, Acker has a blend of power and speed and he verbally committed to the University of Wisconsin-Madison late in his sophomore year. Like Marshall in his day, Acker has starred as a multi-sport athlete in high school.
“It’s always been a dream of mine to play at the next level,” he said. “My dream college was the University of Wisconsin.”
Marshall an unsung Hall of Famer
Marshall was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1971, 13 years after he died, according to the National Football Foundation.He was a multi-sport athlete at Central High School in Minneapolis, competing in football, baseball, track, boxing, hockey and wrestling.
Marshall went on to star for the Gophers from 1904-1906 and helped them win two Western Conference titles as they went 27-2 in those three years, including 13-0 in 1904.
In one of his most memorable college football games in 1906, Marshall kicked a 48-yard field goal on a muddy field to beat the University of Chicago 4-2, according to the National Football Foundation.
According to the National Football Foundation, Marshall played with Minneapolis pro football teams, the Deans and Marines. From 1920 to 1924, Marshall played in the NFL for the Rock Island Independents and Duluth Kelleys.
He also played baseball at Minnesota for two years, 1904 and 1905, helping the Gophers win the Western Conference Championship in 1905. According to Baseball Reference, Marshall went on to play third base in semi-pro baseball for the Minneapolis “Lund-Lands” and third base for one season with Lamoure, North Dakota the next season.
He later played baseball for the pre-Negro National Leagues, playing utility and third base for the Minnespolis Keystones in 1908. In 1909, he joined the St. Paul Gophers and the next year, he split the season between the Chicago Giants and Gophers. According to Baseball Reference, Marshall purchased the Gophers team in 1911 and managed the team until 1916.
Acker gets inspiration from mom, former players
Safety remains a concern in football just like it was 100 years ago. Concussion and head injuries have taken on a bigger importance in research and treatment.
Acker said his inspiration has been his mother, Darcy Acker, a nurse at the University of Wisconsin Hospital and a UW-Madison graduate.
“My mom has always been there for me and put myself ahead of herself,” Acker said. “She has sacrificed a lot for me. That’s why I have to pay her back for all the things she has done for me.”
Growing up, Acker started playing flag football and didn’t play tackle football until sixth grade. He also played on a traveling baseball team, played basketball and soccer.
In youth football, Acker played as a lineman, and didn’t carry the football as a running back until high school. Now instead of perfecting a cross-block, he’s looking for ways to find the end zone.
“It was a little confusing at first,” he said of his transition. “I enjoyed playing o-line. As high school came, I got to run the ball and I like that too.”
Acker credits his mother for signing him up to give him a chance to try different sports.
“Playing all of the different sports; it helps a ton with overall athleticism and strength,” he said.