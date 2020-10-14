The spotlight on pickleball continues to become brighter as the sport grows. The pickleball craze continues to spread across Dane County.
There are more and more adults hanging up their tennis rackets and picking up pickleball paddles, instead.
Pickleball is a fast-paced game similar to tennis and badminton. It can be played as singles or doubles and either outdoors or indoors. A pickleball court is the same size as a doubles badminton court, measuring 20x44 feet.
There are more than 60 outdoor pickleball courts and 75 indoor pickleball courts in Dane County, according to the Capital Area Pickleball Association that promotes the game in the county.
Rico Goedjen, president of the Capital Area Pickleball Association, said the credit for the revival of pickleball goes to the Baby Boomer generation. Goedjen, who has played the game for six years and is part of the Dane County organization that has more than 500 members, said the biggest driver of growth of the game among adults is based on its social nature that allows for open group play that results in a rotating mix of partners.
“Playing becomes a great way to make new friends that does not require much planning,” he said. “Many players find it addicting, as do I.”
Goedjen described pickleball as tennis played with a paddle or ping-pong played on a court. The equipment includes a hard plastic ball with holes that is slightly larger than a baseball and a paddle about the size of a sheet of paper with rounded corners and a six-inch handle. The net is two inches lower than a tennis net at the midpoint.
Since the court is about one-third the size of a tennis court, Goedjen said it can be played by people with limited mobility.
“It is relatively inexpensive; balls last a long time and a good paddle is less than $100,” he said.
It’s a fast-paced sport and games played to 11 points last about 15 minutes long, Goedjen said.
“Often at the end of play it is hard to remember how many games you won or lost,” he said.
In Verona there are six tennis courts that are also used as pickleball courts. There are two courts at Harriet Park, two at Tollefson Park and two courts being replaced at Veterans Park.
Parks and Urban Forestry Director David Walker said the City of Verona is spending about $45,000 to replace the courts at Veterans Park. There is new pavement being installed and all-new striping will be done.
Walker said Verona is considering converting one tennis court to an ideal pickleball court with a smaller fence and the parks department may start pickleball leagues in 2021, but will need at least 20 participants to commit.
There are several aspects driving the popularity of pickleball in Walker’s mind.
“I think because it’s less impact on the body than tennis,” he said. “The court is smaller and you don’t have to run as fast or hit as hard. I see it as a mixture of tennis and badminton and you don’t have to move as much as tennis. You don’t need as much skill to play it.”
Verona isn’t the only city catering to the outdoor pickleball crowd. The City of Fitchburg is considering a plan to build eight new designated pickleball courts at McGaw Park on Lacy Road. The City has four tennis courts that are now striped for pickleball.
“It’s in the planning stage,” Fitchburg Director of Parks, Recreation and Forestry Scott Endl said of eight new courts at McGaw Park.
The Fitchburg CIty Council hasn’t approved the new courts yet, but Endl said he will get bids on the project early in 2021.
Endl said the courts if approved would be paid for by the capital improvements part of the budget.
Madison is also considering a revamped master plan for Vilas Park to serve as a blueprint for land and facility use decisions for the next 15 to 20 years
In the near 46-acre Vilas Park master plan that was presented by MSA to more than 250 people in a Zoom meeting June 22, the third concept of the revamped park that replaces the tennis courts with pickleball courts. Vilas Park is one of Madison’s oldest and largest parks and one of the top regional draws is its zoo.
Vilas Park on the northern shore of Lake Wingra and by the county zoo, features a beach, fishing sites, winter skating on the lagoon and rinks, a shelter, tennis and basketball courts and a multi-purpose field.
In a Facebook post, Goedjen wrote that converting the existing tennis area all to pickleball courts at Vilas Park could bring added tension to the tennis versus pickleball situation.
In the same Facebook post, Goedjen said a middle ground can be reached with a facility that keeps at least two tennis courts and adds up to four pickleball courts.
Goedjen cited concerns about a small amount of parking for an eight-court pickleball complex and the accessibility of the restroom.
“Access to Vilas and nearby parking is challenging and on certain days and times it would be almost impossible,” he said. “Given these factors it seems that keeping this site as a neighborhood facility rather than a wide-area destination could be a better fit.”