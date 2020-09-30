When Verona Area High School sophomore Abbi Rupnow is not working on homework, playing piano or in a youth group at Good Shepherd Church, she often can be found on the field cradling a lacrosse stick in her hands.
With her knees bent, Rupnow places her left hand on top of her stick and the right hand at the bottom with her stick waist high squared up to her opponent, waiting for the referee to drop the ball for a draw. Once the ball is dropped, Rupnow fights for possession, much like soccer players do after the initial kickoff.
That skill earned her an honor this summer, as she was named one of Under Armour’s top 50 players who attended a one-day lacrosse clinic in Indianapolis. Rupnow, who was joined by VAHS sophomore Lauren Volk at the clinic, were both trying out for the All-American 2023 team.
Though she did not make Under Armour’s cut for the 22-player All-American team, she was thrilled to be in the top 50.
“All of us that made it, in our heads, we made sure they called our number,” she said. “All of the numbers sounded so similar and we had to wait so long.”
After competing draws at the clinic, participants were divided into teams. Rupniow said she played games the rest of the day, watched by evaluators.
For most of her time in lacrosse, Rupnow has played as a midfielder, relying on her speed and quickness.
“I was really nervous at first,” Rupnow said of the tryout. “Once we started playing, it felt like a normal tournament with our etam. It wasn’t too crazy.”
She will play in three tournaments this fall with her club team True Lacrosse in Indiana, Maryland and Florida. Rupnow has already started a recruiting profile with her club team. College coaches can’t contact her until the start of her junior year. She can’t wait to gather more information in the recruiting process. She has uploaded a highlight video, academic and coaching achievements to her recruiting profile.
“I definitely want to play lacrosse in college,” Rupnow said.
Rupnow started downhill ski racing and gymnastics when she was 2. She transitioned to basketball in fifth grade. She suffered a stress fracture in both of her feet and wrist in fifth grade and gave up gymnastics.
Lacrosse is a sport where players can wear eye and mouth protection. Women’s lacrosse doesn’t allow physical contact, but there is stick-to-stick contact.
Players use the head of the lacrosse stick to carry, pass, catch and shoot the ball into the goal.
“Lauren wanted me to try lacrosse and I loved it,” she said. I think the thing that I loved the most is it’s a fast-paced game and a contact sport.”
Verona girls basketball coach Angie Murphy likes the competitive drive Rupnow showed as a freshman basketball player for the Wildcats. She points to her mentality of a player with a strong work ethics.
“Abbi has a natural aggression that is hard to teach,” Murphy said in Rupnow’s recruiting profile on ConnectLax. “She is an explosive basketball player with strength. She always works hard and is so coachable.”
The spring sports season was canceled last school year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. She missed the opportunity to play high school lacrosse for the first time as a freshman last spring.
“It was really sad we didn’t get to have a season because we have a new coach,” she said. “I’m really hoping we get to have a season this year.”
Rupnow still was able to continue training during the summer and worked out at Total Athlete Performance in DeForest. She played with her club lacrosse team, True Lacrosse out of Lombardw, Illinois, and they played in three tournaments over the summer in Indiana, Maryland and Virginia.