Three singles players and one doubles team went unbeaten as the Wildcat girls tennis team rolled to three wins to capture the championship of the Verona Quad in the season opener on Friday, March 12, at Verona Area High School.
Verona junior Elsa Queoff at No. 2 singles, sophomore Zoe Qureshi at No. 3 singles, senior Hannah Bertrand at No. 4 singles and the No. 3 doubles team of Annie Nick and Morgan Witkowski each went 3-0 to lead the Wildcats.
Verona (3-0) breezed by Jefferson 6-1 in the first match of the quad, then stymied La Crosse Logan 7-0 and beat La Crosse Central 5-2.
“We wanted to just play with good technique, play with good strategies and do the right thing on the court,” Verona coach Mark Happel said. “I know they are going to make and miss shots. I don’t want them to worry about the pressure of that. Just playing good tennis like we have been practicing all week.”
Verona’s new No. 1 doubles team of juniors Morgan Kreuser and Julia Huseth went 2-1, as did junior Samantha Breitbach.
“I love playing and these new courts are really nice,” Kreuser said. “There are no cracks we have to worry about.”
She said the duo are learning the dynamic of who plays best at certain spots on the court.
“I think the goal was to see how we play together,” Kreuser said.
Last year, Kreuser played No. 2 doubles and Huseth played junior varsity No. 2 singles and also played some varsity singles matches.Huseth said the two are both positive and good at communicating.
“We didn’t know what we were going to get ourselves into, coming into this,” she said. “We didn’t know what the teams would be like. Our goal was really just to have fun and learn to play together.
“It was a little windy, but the weather was great. It’s amazing to be at the new school playing on these new courts. The ball just bounces less because it’s colder right now and it’s dry.”
Verona 6, Jefferson 1
Queoff defeated Jefferson’s Laura Traver 6-1, 6-4 at No. 2 singles. At No. 3 singles, Qureshi beat Jefferson’s Meghan Magner 6-2, 6-3 and Bertrand at No. 4 singles rolled to a 6-2, 6-0 win over Alexa Medina.
Kreuser and Huseth defeated the Eagles’ Emily Carlson and Lilly Duddek 6-4, 6-1. The Wildcats’ No. 2 doubles team of Andrea Chavez-Lazzaro and Erin Nick beat the Eagles’ Alivia Dearborn and Francis Watson 6-4, 6-2. At No. 3 doubles, Annie Nick and Witkowski defeated Jefferson’s Brittney Mengel and Jordan Kolehouse 6-2, 6-1.
Verona 7, La Crosse Logan 0
The top two singles matches featured some long rallies, but Breitbach at No. 1 singles and Queoff at No. 2 singles were up to the challenge.
Breitbach defeated La Crosse Logan’s Jordi Pasch 7-5, 6-3 and Queoff outlasted Logan’s Sydney Roswall 6-4, 6-4. Happel said Breitbach and Queoff had to get used to the conditions while playing their first match in a year.
“Those two are veterans and they are so used to playing in August and September warm weather and hot tennis when the ball is kicking up,” Happel said. “They were both much more comfortable in that second match.”
Breitbach and Queoff have two distinct styles that have both proven to be effective.
“At practice they can make each other better,” Happel said.
Happel said Queoff has an all-around game and can play everywhere on the court. She relied on her lobbing game from the back line against Roswall.
“Sam tries to get control of the point and beat you by hitting the open spots,” he said. “They are both very successful at what they do. It’s just different ways to do it.”
At No. 3 singles, Qureshi cruised by Logan’s Lauren Jarrett 6-1, 6-1. Bertand knocked off Norah Hofland 6-2, 7-5.
Verona’s top doubles team of Kreuser and Huseth rolled by Grace Pepin and Kamryann Korish 6-2, 6-2. Chavez-Lazaro and Erin Nick dispatched Logan’s Winnie Hilker and Audrey Endrizzi 6-1, 6-0. At No. 3 doubles, the WIldcats’ Annie Nick and Witkowski breezed by Rosie Mumm and Lilly Mumm 6-0, 6-0.
Verona 5, La Crosse Central 2
In the closest match of the tournament, the Wildcats used their singles dominance to top La Crosse Central.
Verona won every singles match en route to the victory. Breitbach defeated La Crosse Central’s Rachel Jones 6-1, 6-3 and Queoff dominated Central’s Odessa Barreyro 6-0, 6-0. At No. 3 singles, Qureshi knocked off Central’s Allie Schlicht 6-0, 6-2 and Bertrand defeated Sienna Torgerud 6-4, 6-3 at No. 4 singles.
La Crosse Central won the top two doubles flights. At No. 3 doubles, the Wildcats’ Annie Nick and Witkowski pulled out a three-set win over Central’s Maddier Masewicz and Allison Culp 2-6, 6-4, 10-7.
“I think we are striking the ball really well and hitting with some good technique,” Happel said. “I’m really pleased with how we are looking and the strokes we are producing.”
He still wants the doubles teams to improve on their communication, though.
“There are times we are still not where we need to be to hit the shot we want to hit,” Happel said. “In singles, we have to be patient and wait for our spots and for the right ball to attack.”