The Verona football team hasn’t had a chance to play under the lights on the new turf field at Verona Area High School.
That changed for 22 Verona football players who participated in their third minicamp contact day on Wednesday, Nov. 4, devoted to strength, speed and agility training.
“We are doing the best we can under the circumstances to get all of our students three sports seasons, especially our seniors,” Verona football coach Dave Richardson said.
On July 21, the Big Eight unanimously agreed to cancel conference fall sports competition. The WIAA agreed to offer an alternative fall sports season that starts in March.
Richardson said he wants as many football players as possible to go out for winter sports.
“I’m sure they are all missing the competition,” he said.
Fall sports coaches were granted an additional 15 unrestricted out-of-season coaching contact days. Out-of-season sports coaches can share individual training workouts like stretching, flexibility, warm-up routines, strength and speed training, conditioning and mental preparation. Direct coaching instruction on a sport is prohibited.
“We can’t throw a football or run plays,” Richardson said. “We just wanted to get everyone back together to see each other. The hope is to get a jump-start on the winter sports season.”
Verona football coaches required players to wear masks and speed and agility drills were marked off by cones 10 yards apart. Players threw a medicine ball to strengthen their hips and upper bodies.
The first official football practice in the alternative sports season is scheduled for March 8, with the season opener set for March 26. The Wildcats are scheduled to play a seven-game regular season with all Big Eight Conference games. A conference champion would be crowned and there would be at least one playoff game as a culminating event.
“Whatever rules they put out in front of us we will follow,” he said of Dane County. “We are hoping to get the seven games in and one playoff game.”
Richardson said masks will still probably be required and offensive versus defensive work may have to be done in small position groups. He said a lot can change with COVID-19 restrictions in the next four months, however.
“Hopefully, we can get back to normal,” he said.
Richardson said that he will use some of the 13 remaining coaching contact days for players for speed and agility mini camps for players who don’t play a winter sport.
The final two weeks of the football season will overlap with the spring sports season.Richardson said student-athletes at VAHS will be allowed to play a fall and winter sport at the same time during the overlapped time.
“We may have a player miss practice on a Tuesday for a track meet or a player miss practice on a Thursday for a baseball game,” Richardson said.