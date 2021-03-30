The reading and reacting instinct of the Verona football team’s defense is well ahead of its signature Wing-T offense.
That was the assessment of Verona coach Dave Richardson and players after Verona lost to Sun Prairie 17-0 in the season opener on Friday, March 26, at the Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium at Ashley Field.
It marked the first game for both teams in 1½ years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The alternate fall sports season will be seven weeks.
“We have been waiting a really long time for this,” said Verona senior defensive end Tyler LaHam, who had eight tackles. “Unfortunately, we weren’t able to meet a lot. We met on Zooms and worked out alone. The anticipation for this was really high.”
The Wildcats’ defense had one sack, from senior James Rae, and forced one turnover and a turnover on downs in the second quarter. In some games, it will be on the defense to jump-start the offense, LaHam said.
“I think the name of the game is turnovers, and we have to really focus on that in practice this week,” LaHam said.
It was tough sledding for the Wildcats moving the ball. Sun Prairie limited Verona to 9 rushing yards and 102 total yards. Verona senior running back Jackson Acker, a University of Wisconsin-Madison commit, totaled 13 rushing yards on nine carries. Senior running back Graham Stier led the team in rushing with 38 yards on seven carries and had two receptions for 31 yards.
The Wildcats are incorporating four new starting offensive linemen, and senior lineman James Rae went down with an ankle injury and was on the sideline on crutches after the first quarter.
“That is a tough front,” Verona coach Dave Richardson said of the Cardinals’ defense. “They pin their ears back, and they are coming.”
The Verona line is continuing to work on communicating blocking combinations and protections.
“I think the speed of the game caught some of our linemen flat-footed,” Richardson said. “I thought we made some progress during the game. I promise we will be better next week.”
With four new smaller and mobile offensive linemen, the Wildcats might use their linemen pulling more this season for running plays.
“We feel like our line is quick,” he said. “We were unable to stop the penetration, so our pullers were getting picked off by the penetration.”
Junior quarterback Mason Fink completed 12 of 25 passes for 93 yards in his first start. He was sacked six times.
One bright spot on offense was the play of junior wide receiver Cole Jannusch, who had four catches for 39 yards.
Richardson said Jannusch looks like he can be a good player for the Wildcats the next couple of years.
The defense was stout for most of the game. After a scoreless first quarter, it forced a turnover on downs with the Cardinals at the 15 when sophomore linebacker Mason Armstrong and senior cornerback Cam McCorkle stuffed sophomore running back Colton Walters on fourth-and-2.
“The defense kept us in the whole way,” Richardson said. “In the early season, defense gets an advantage on both sides and the offense comes through.”
Sun Prairie sophomore quarterback Jerry Kaminsky tossed a 2-yard touchdown pass to Michael McMillan to give the Cardinals a 7-0 lead with 3 minutes, 55 seconds left in the second quarter. Acker fumbled the ensuing kickoff, and the Cardinals recovered it at the Wildcats’ 21-yard line.
On the next play, Sun Prairie senior quarterback Bradfy Stevens connected with Kamron Gothard on a 21-yard TD pass to give the Cardinals a 14-0 lead.
Verona senior defensive lineman Reggie Sowell had a team-high 11 tackles. Armstrong and McCorkle each posted seven tackles.
“On the sideline we were talking that we needed a takeaway – we needed a fumble. We needed an interception to get us past the 50 at least so we could put the ball in the end zone,” McCorkle said.
Despite forcing one turnover in the second half and a turnover on downs in the second quarter, McCorkle believed the defense could have done more.
“We had a great game plan coming into the week,” he said. “We knew what they were going to run. We battled. We have a lot of faith in our defense.”
Fink engineered a last minute drive at the end of the second quarter. He completed 18 and 15-yard passes to Jannusch. Fink then connected with Stier on a 26-yard pass, but the drive stalled at the Cardinals’ 18-yard line.
“If we can get some play-action passes, fades and vertical concepts, our running game goes,” Richardson said.
Sun Prairie senior Owen Konopacki, a U.S. Air Force Academy commit, kicked a 36-yard field goal with 7:37 left in the third quarter to extend the lead to 17-0.
Verona had five penalties for 102 yards in losses.
Richardson said the Wildcats varied the cadence on offense, but the offensive line got jumpy.
“Hopefully, on Thursday we will bust Jackson and Graham loose a little bit,” Richardson said.
“We have had half as much practice time as we normally do,” he said. “It takes a lot of time for the offensive line. We will get better.”