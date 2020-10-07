Four Verona Area High School football players were named to the Wissports.net senior football awards preseason watch list for this season.
Jackson Acker and Graham Stier were named to the Elroy “Crazylegs” Hirsch preseason watch list for the state’s top senior running back. Two other Wildcats made the preseason list for the Tim Krumrie award — Tyler LaHam and James Rae.
“We couldn’t be there without our coaches and teammates,” LaHam said. “I do think a lot of my teammates opened up opportunities for us. We are extremely honored. Just to hear that we are on the list is an award for the entire team.”
The backfield duo of Acker and Stier provided a lethal one-two punch last year for a wing-T offense that averaged 40.3 points and 241 rushing yards per game. Acker, a University of Wisconsin-Madison commit, rushed for 929 yards, 11 touchdowns and averaged 116 yards rushing per game last year, while Stier rushed for 422 yards and six touchdowns last season.
“I think it’s an honor for sure,” Stier said. “It’s awesome to see both Jackson and me on the list.”
It wasn’t without some adversity. Stier is coming back from a broken hand and Acker is fully recovered from a fractured fourth metatarsal injury in his foot that kept both out of Verona’s 51-28 loss to Sun Prairie in a WIAA Division 1 Level 1 playoff game last year.
“It was excruciating,” Stier said of watching the rematch in the playoffs against Sun Prairie. “It was hard to sit on the sideline and watch. To have our chance to play against Sun Prairie with all of our senior teammates was tough.”
The Wildcats finished the season 7-3 and tied for second in the Big Eight Conference behind champion Madison Memorial.
“I feel honored knowing I’m one of those people,” Acker said. “Hopefully, I can show people how good I really am if we have a season.”
Hirsch, who played for the University of Wisconsin and the University of Michigan before starring at end in the NFL for 12 seasons with the Chicago Rockets and Los Angeles Rams, is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Having three other players on the preseason watch list shows the depth the Wildcats have at some positions.
“I think it shows how versatile we can be,” Acker said. “James and I can play both ways.”
LaHam, a Division III University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minnesota commit, had a breakout season as a defensive end and rush linebacker for the Wildcats last season, racking up 81 total tackles, nine tackles for loss and eight sacks.
LaHam visited six Division I schools, including Western Michigan, Iowa State, Southern Illinois, and Illinois State before committing to St. Thomas. After visiting St. Thomas in July, he announced his commitment on Twitter.
“When I first met the coaching staff I learned about their long tradition of family even after 40 years of playing, I really appreciated that,” he said. “It just felt like home. I knew that is what I wanted.”
St. Thomas is making the jump to Division I next season during LaHam’s freshman season.
“It’s always been a dream since I was a little kid to go Division I,” LaHam said. “I just wanted the best fit. It’s (Division I) definitely a plus. It was not my final decision.”
As a defensive end last year, Rae had 36 tackles, four tackles for loss and two sacks.
The senior defensive lineman award is named after Krumrie, a former Mondovi and University of Wisconsin athlete who would go on to star in the NFL for 12 seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, including two Pro Bowl appearances.
“It’s a major accomplishment for me,” Rae said. “It’s great recognition of our team to get to that point.”
Rae said with COVID-19 pushing the season back, it has given players more time to prepare for the season.
“I’m excited for the upcoming football season in the spring,” he said. “I’m just very hopeful it will happen.”