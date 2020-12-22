Verona seniors Jackson Acker and Tyler LaHam signed Division I National Letters of Intent on Wednesday, Dec. 16, to play football in college on National Signing Day.
Acker will stay in-state after the 6 foot, 2, 220-pound running back signed with the University of Wisconsin-Madison. LaHam signed to play football at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minnesota, which is making the jump to Division I from Division III.
“It feels great, especially to finally say I’m a Badger,” said Acker, who verbally committed to Wisconsin at the end of his sophomore year. “I knew it was going to happen. I just had to wait.”
He made his commitment days after finishing as the state runner-up in the discus at the WIAA Division 1 state meet with a throw of 171 feet, 5 inches in 2019.
Acker has the sophomore discus record at VAHS (173-8) that smashed Luke Sullivan’s previous record by 3 feet, 5 inches. Sullivan was a three-time WIAA Division 1 state champion who went on to become a two-time national champion for the Wildcats.
Acker also served as a sprinter on the Wildcats’ state-qualifying 800-meter relay team.
He said when he first started being recruited, he knew he wanted to stay close to home.
“It’s a big reason why I verbally committed at the end of my sophomore year,” he said. “I knew it was the perfect place and it wouldn’t get any better than that.”
LaHam said he is excited to get a shot to play defensive end at St. Thomas after signing.
“It feels fantastic,” he said. “This new class has been building something special. It’s really exciting to be a part of history.”
St. Thomas, a Division III powerhouse, is making the switch to Division I beginning in the 2021-2022 season. After an 8-2 season and winning a share of the MIAC championship last year, St. Thomas finished No. 15 in the final rankings by D3football.com and No. 19 in the coaches’ poll by the American Football Coaches Association.
It marked the 11th consecutive season that the Tommies finished ranked in the top 20. St. Thomas will take a 17-game home-field win streak into 2020 — the eighth best among all 660 NCAA football teams.
Acker brings power, speed to Badgers
Acker didn’t start playing running back until his freshman year at Verona. Before, he was a starter on the defensive line. Three years later, and he is on the road to Camp Randall with the Badgers as a powerful, big and fast running back.
“I haven’t fully reached my potential as a running back,” he said. “I feel like I still have room to develop and blossom.”
Acker said he wants to continue working on his agility and ability to change directions.
The success he has enjoyed on the football field hasn’t come without adversity. He suffered a fractured fourth metatarsal injury in his foot that kept him out of Verona’s 51-28 loss to Sun Prairie in a WIAA Division 1 Level 1 playoff game last season.
Acker rushed for 929 yards, 11 touchdowns and averaged 116 yards rushing per game in eight games last year. Acker and senior Graham Stier were named to the Elroy “Crazylegs” Hirsch preseason watch list for the state’s top senior running back.
Wisconsin running backs coach John Settle has talked to Acker about how the Badgers’ system uses multiple running backs.
“I believe I will be able to get some playing time,” Acker said. “He (Settle) isn’t afraid to play the younger guys. I just have to be ready.”
LaHam catches on with Tommies
LaHam had a breakout season with Verona last year as a defensive end and rush linebacker. He has been working since then to transform his body into one that can handle the rigors of a Division I season with St. Thomas.
LaHam has gained 45 pounds since last football season and now weighs 240 pounds. He has done it by maintaining his speed, which is 4.89 seconds in the 40-yard dash.
“My goal was to get physical and more dominant,” he said. “Every college wanted me to get stronger and faster. I knew when I was being recruited I had to get bigger.”
He racked up a team-high 81 total tackles, 52 solo tackles and eight sacks last year. He had nine tackles for loss, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.
LaHam was a second-team all-conference football selection as a defensive lineman in the Big Eight Conference in 2019. He led a Wildcats defense that held five opponents to eight points or less last season.
LaHam said he wants to improve his hip flexibility so he can bend easier through blocks on the edge of the defense. He knows he will have to earn a role with St. Thomas, and said his goal is to help the team.
“It will be a lot more intense practices than I have ever seen before,” he said. “Whether it’s on the scout team or suiting up, whenever my name is called I will help where I can.”