Verona Area High School senior Katie Pederson hasn’t let a COVID-19 pandemic or the fact that she couldn’t make official college visits deter her in a quest to play softball in college.
Pederson has taken her softball skills on the road and is hitting .405 with one home run and nine RBI this fall for the Iowa Premier 18U Gold club team. Her performance helped her get an offer from Bradley University, who she verbally committed to the first weekend of October while playing in a tournament in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
She didn’t make an official visit to Bradley last spring or this fall because Division I colleges have been barred from scheduling recruiting visits during the COVID-19 crisis. Instead, she did a virtual tour of the Peoria, Ill. campus, which is a member of the Missouri Valley Conference.
“People always say trust the process and that is what I had to do,” Pederson said. “I was one of the last in my class to commit. I just thought it was the right fit no matter who else offered me.”
Bradley University softball coaches watched a game video of Pederson, who plans to play catcher with the Braves like she has with Verona.
Pederson did visit Bradley a couple years ago. She likes the balance of academic and athletic opportunities with the Braves.
“It’s really a pretty campus and it’s a mid-major Division I,” she said. “That was my goal. The athletic facilities just drew me in and were really nice.”
Time with Iowa Premier 18U Gold
Pederson has played two summer seasons and is in her second fall season with the Iowa Premier 18U Gold club team. She has played club softball since she was 10 years old. She previously played for Thundercats, a club team based out of Lake Mills that her Verona teammate Alyssa Bostley, a Creighton University commit, plays for now.
“I moved to this team because they play a lot of top competition and I wanted to be pushed to my best,” Pederson said.
Pederson has played in four tournaments this fall and is scheduled to play in four more.
The opportunity to get exposure to college recruits on some of the biggest stages like the tournament she played in at Oklahoma Oct. 1-4 has been “eye-opening,” she said.
In a tournament in Columbia, Mo. on Saturday, Oct. 24 and Sunday, Oct. 25, the Iowa Premier Gold club team went 3-1 and lost in the semifinals to Texas 17U/18U Glory of Illinois. Pederson had a game-winning RBI double in the sixth inning of the second game Oct. 24, to slip by the Nationals 2-1. She hit .300 for the tournament.
The Iowa Premier Gold team is 12-5 and has four more fall tournaments scheduled. Three weeks ago, her team won a tournament in Walworth and then lost in the semifinals in a South Dakota tournament two weeks ago.
Developing as a player
Over the past two years, Pederson said, her coaches have emphasized plate discipline and hitting pitches she can drive.
As a catcher, she has improved her pitch-framing and throws to the bases. She has also developed a knack for connecting with pitchers who come and go from the club team.
Pederson said she scouts the strengths and weaknesses of each new pitcher when she warms them up before the game.
“That helps me see what pitches they throw and what spin they have on the ball,” Pederson said.
Pederson and the pitcher wear arm bands with a numbered system that coaches use to call whether a pitch will be a fastball, rise ball or changeup.
“I have definitely been just thrown into games where I have caught someone for the first time,” she said. “It’s definitely a challenge.”
Spring sports return
Ever since the spring sports season last year for VAHS was canceled, Pederson has been anxiously awaiting a season this year. With nine seniors on a Verona team that was looking to make a run to the WIAA DIvision 1 state tournament last season, Pederson sees unfinished business. Verona has made it to the sectional three of the past four years and in 2019 lost to Sun Prairie in the sectional final.
Softball practice is scheduled to start April 19 and the first games can be played April 27.
“Last year was really unfortunate because we really wanted to have a season,” Pederson said. “I really think we would have been able to make it to state.”