With seven swimmers back who competed at the WIAA Division 1 state swim meet last year, the Verona Area/Mount Horeb boys swim team had high expectations for another season in the pool.
That was before the COVID-19 pandemic hit last March and put many prep sports on ice. Some VA/MH swimmers competed in club swimming during the summer and fall, while others are still working to get back in shape.
The Wildcats opened the season with a double dual on Tuesday, Jan. 5 at Sauk Prairie, the top-ranked team in Division 2 and with Madison Edgewood, the defending Division 2 state champion.
“At the end of last season, we were hopeful that with the swimmers we had returning, we could possibly have one of our strongest teams ever,” VA/MH coach Bill Wuerger said. “After everything that’s happened over the last nine plus months, we’re just happy to have the opportunity to hold practices, and compete in a couple of in-person meets. Especially for our five seniors, we’re glad they have the chance to practice and compete at our new aquatic center.”
The VA/MH swim coaches only have seven weeks to work with the team instead of 14.
“This makes it difficult to set goals for this team,” Wuerger said. “Since we only have a handful of meets, I hope the boys will be excited to compete and swim well at every meet. We hope that everyone stays healthy, and that we can make it through the season.”
The Wildcats finished eighth in the state team standings with 92 points last season. Big Eight Conference rival Middleton captured the state title (228), just ahead of Waukesha South/Catholic Memorial (222).
Swimmers returning with state experience are junior Oscar Best, senior Ben Wellnitz, senior Conner Arneson and Christopher Lofts and juniors Max McCartney, Luke Bennin and Nathan Rozeboom. Best finished third in the state in the 100-yard butterfly, breaking his previous school record with a time of 50.25 seconds.
The Wildcats return half of their 200-yard freestyle relay team, Best and McCartney, that finished sixth at state last year with a time of 1:27.01.
The team also returns half of its 200 medley relay team with Best and Bennin that took eighth at state with a school-record time of 1:35.33, one second away from tying Madison West for sixth. Best and Bennin were also part of the medley relay team that won a conference championship last year.
The Wildcats will again be strong in the long distance events. Wellnitz took seventh at state in the 200 free (1:45.19), just .59 seconds away from a medal to place 11th in the 500 free (4:47.35). Arneson took 19th in the 500 free (4:52.32) and 24th in the 200 free (1:49.08) at state last season.
Wuerger said the team's strengths will be breaststroke, butterfly and distance freestyle.
Verona/Mount Horeb returns every member of its 400 free relay team -- McCartney, Wellnitz, Lofts and Rozeboom -- which finished 20th at state last year (3:18.45).
The Big Eight Conference will not host league dual meets or have a conference championship meet this season. However, the Wildcats will have a dual meet against Sun Prairie.
Four teams from the Big Eight finished ranked in the top 10 last year, including Middelton, ranked No. 2, which won the Division 1 state title and snapped Madison West’s quest for a third straight state championship.
The Division 1 and 2 state meets won’t be on the University of Wisconsin campus, the usual site. The Division 2 meet will be Feb. 5 and the Division 1 meet Feb. 6 at Waukesha South. Diving and swimming sectionals are Jan. 29-30 in the shortened season.