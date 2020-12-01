Many Verona Area High School hockey players didn’t know if they would hear those sweet words, “drop the puck.”
A group of 20 VAHS players has formed a club hockey team not sanctioned with the WIAA or affiliated with VAHS. The team is being run by parent volunteers. Former Verona junior varsity hockey coach Scott Mirwald is serving as the head coach and senior Nathan Jurrens’ father, Jay Jurrens has taken on the scheduling aspect for the club.
The team split two games in the opening weekend of play. On Friday, Nov. 27, Verona beat West Bend 6-1 in the season opener. On the next day, Kettle Moraine skated past Verona 2-1.
The Verona varsity club hockey team is practicing at the Sauk Prairie Ice Arena and is playing all of its 20-game season on the road outside of Dane County.
“From hearing the rumors, we didn’t know if there was going to be a hockey season,” Nathan Jurrens said. “It’s definitely really exciting to get back on the ice. Even though it’s not a regular WIAA season, the seniors are excited to have the opportunity to represent the Wildcats. Everyone is really fortunate and grateful to have the opportunity to play right now.”
The Verona boys hockey team was the last high school sports team to play an official game, winning the WIAA DIvision 1 state championship 2-1 in overtime over Notre Dame de la Baie. It’s been almost nine months since the Wildcats won the program’s second state title.
Public Health Madison and Dane County still has an order in effect banning all indoor gatherings until Dec. 16.
If the Verona hockey team remains a club team throughout the winter season because of COVID-19 restrictions, it would not be eligible for the WIAA postseason or the state tournament.
“The goal is to get back into the WIAA in the state tournament,” Renlund said. “We can’t have VAHS on our uniforms. Getting to play at all is something we are happy about.”
The team is wearing grey jerseys that don’t reference VAHS. This is not what many hockey players envisioned after they celebrated winning the gold last year.
“Even if it’s not what we expected it to be, we may be able to flip back to a WIAA team and play for another state championship,” Nathan Jurrens said. “We are hoping for another shot to take a crack at a state championship.”
Both Nathan Jurrens and Renlund hope to earn a chance to play hockey in college. They are aware a junior hockey opportunity in the USHL or NAHL could be a precursor before they get their chance. Both Jurrens and Renlund got a chance to play two games for the Oregon Tradesmen NA3HL junior hockey league team two weeks ago. Renlund scored a goal in his first game with the Tradesmen, a 4-2 win over the Rochester Grizzlies on Friday, Nov. 20, at the Stateline Community Expo in Monroe.
“The game was a lot faster,” Renlund said.
Last season for Verona, Jurrens racked up 36 points (13 goals, 18 assists) and anchored a defense that recorded 11 shutouts in 29 games. Renlund, an honorable mention all-state selection, had 42 points (12 goals, 30 assists) and scored the game-winning goal in the state title game.
Renlund said many of the top collegiate hockey teams sign older players out of junior leagues like the USHL and NAHL because they have more time to develop and become stronger.
“By the time they are in college they are 24 or 25 compared to a 19-year-old,” Renlund said. “It just makes the game a lot faster and stronger.”
Jurrens said playing one game with the Tradesmen gave him a glimpse of what junior hockey may be like.
“I liked having to adapt to a new setting for hockey,” Jurrens said. “I liked the faster pace than high school and it was a lot more physical. It was really a great first experience in junior hockey. I can’t wait to see what can happen in the future in the USHL or NAHL.”