Verona Area High School senior James Rae announced on Monday, Oct. 5, he is committing to the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse to play baseball next season.
Rae, a 6 foot, 2 inch, 215-pound shortstop and second baseman, helped lead the Wildcats to a sixth straight WIAA Division 1 sectional berth as a sophomore in 2019. The spring sports season was wiped out last school year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I love baseball,” he said. “That door opened and I decided to take it.”
Rae racked up 30 hits as a sophomore, batting .370 with one home run, 10 RBI, 24 runs scored and three doubles. He had an .889 fielding percentage.
Rae is a three-sport standout at VAHS, also playing football and basketball.
“Whatever season I’m in is my favorite (sport),” he said.
Scouts from the PBR ranked Rae, who attended the Prep Baseball Report Wisconsin Top Prospect Milwaukee showcase in July, as the state’s sixth best infielder prospect in the Class of 2021. He said he’s looking forward to becoming an Eagle.
“La Crosse has a very dedicated program and a track record of going to the Division III tournament,” Rae said. “It’s good knowing that it’s close to home.”
Chris Schwartz will enter his 17th season as the head coach for UWL, which has made a run to the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference tournament championship game six times in the past seven seasons. He’s the winningest coach in UWL history 373-270-2 (.580), and has led the Eagles to five appearances in the NCAA Division III Tournament, including back-to-back berths to the NCAA Division III Championships in 2015-16.
The Eagles finished national runner-up in 2015, as they were third in the final 2015 American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA)/Collegiate Baseball and D3baseball.com polls.