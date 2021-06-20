The Verona softball team bashed three home runs en route to a 13-3 victory over Middleton in six innings in a regional championship on Wednesday, June 16, in Verona.
Second-seeded Verona (23-3), ranked No. 7 in the Division 1 Wisconsin Softball Coaches Association state poll, advances to play top-seeded Sun Prairie (19-3) in a sectional championship on Monday, June 21, in Sun Prairie.
“We know our team has worked all year for this playoff game and we have to look forward to Sun Prairie,” Verona senior pitcher Alyssa Bostley said after the win over Middleton.
Verona beat Sun Prairie twice during the regular season and tied the Cardinals for the Big Eight Conference championship. In 20109, the WIldcats had beaten the Cardinals twice during the regular season, and Sun Prairie knocked off Verona in a sectional final.
“It feels amazing,” Verona senior third baseman Sydney Toman said. “I’m so happy. I knew we were going to win from the beginning. We are a couple games closer to state. That has been a dream of mine since my freshman year. We are one game closer.”
Toman went 3-for-3 with a home run and four RBI to power the Wildcats past the Cardinals in six innings.
Verona scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning. Sophomore Hilary Blomberg led off with a walk. Senior Katie Pederson reached on a dropped fly ball in right field and Blomberg scored. Toman then bunted for a single on a squeeze to score Pederson. Sophomore Ellie Osting then delivered a two-out RBI single to left to extend the Wildcats’ lead to 3-0.
The Cardinals scored two unearned runs on a dropped fly ball in left field in the third inning to cut Verona’s lead to 3-2.
“I think we all had a lot of nerves in the beginning and once the game started and we started hitting the ball they kind of faded away and we all got relaxed," Toman said.”
The Wildcats answered with a four-run fourth. Freshman Harriet Salas walked and sophomore Addie Blomberg laid down a sacrifice bunt. Her twin sister Hilary Blomberg followed by crushing a two-run home run to left to give Verona a 5-2 lead. Pederson then ripped a single to center. Toman then hit a two-run home run to left to extend the Wildcats’ lead to 7-2.
“I knew once it hit the bat it was gone,” Toman said. “It helped bring the team up getting all of those runs.”
Bostley then crushed a grand slam to left in the fifth to give the Wildcats an 11-3 lead. Toman had an RBI double to right center. The WIldcats scored one run in the sixth when Salas reached on an error to win by the 10-run rule.
The Cardinals intentionally walked Hilary Blomberg, who leads the state with 16 home runs, to get to Bostley.
Bostley said she wasn’t surprised the Cardinals walked Blomberg.
“I just thought now it’s my turn to step up and make them regret that and I did,” she said.
Bostley said hitting wins games and even after the Cardinals scored two unearned runs, she was confident the WIldcats could bounce back.
“It felt awesome to hit that grand slam,” Bostley said. “That is an understatement. I struggled in my first three at-bats. To be selfless and help my team out is the best feeling. To get those extra insurance runs was awesome.”
Verona pounded out 14 hits. Addie Blomberg went 2-for-2. Pederson finished 3-for-4 with a triple. Junior Odalys Rivera and Osting each went 2-for-4.
Bostley pitched 3 ⅓ innings and gave up two unearned runs on three hits to earn the win. She struck out two and walked two. Hilary Blomberg pitched 2 ⅔ innings in relief and gave up one earned run on two hits and struck out four.
The Wildcats remain confident in their hitting against any opposing pitcher.
“It’s just all about our defense right now because I know we can hit the ball,” Toman said.